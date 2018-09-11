Brightcove Appoints Sara Larsen Chief Marketing Officer; Announces Organizational Changes to Enhance Go-to-Market Efficiency

Boston, MA (September 11, 2018) – Brightcove Inc. (Nasdaq: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced the appointment of Sara Larsen as Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. Larsen is an experienced executive who has a demonstrated track record leading innovative, high performing go-to-market organizations in the software industry. Ms. Larsen will report to Brightcove CEO Jeff Ray and be responsible for lead and demand generation, product marketing, client marketing, branding and messaging, and marketing communication.



In conjunction with Ms. Larsen’s appointment, the Company is consolidating its corporate marketing function, the Media Business Unit and the Digital Marketing Business Unit into a single marketing organization focused on developing Brightcove’s unified marketing and demand generation strategies. The consolidation of demand generation efforts under a single executive will improve alignment with the sales and product organizations and increase the effectiveness of the Company’s marketing investments.



“A well-defined and aggressive marketing effort that increases brand awareness and demand generation is an essential component of our plan to deliver consistent high levels of growth,” said Jeff Ray, Brightcove CEO. “Sara is a terrific addition to Brightcove’s leadership team and the right person to lead our marketing organization. She is an accomplished executive who has delivered impressive results across multiple sales channels and numerous end markets. I am confident that under Sara’s leadership our consolidated marketing organization will establish Brightcove as the choice for any company looking to leverage video to realize significant business value.” Mr. Ray continued: “We believe combining the marketing organizations will enhance the Company’s ability to capitalize on Brightcove’s market leadership and better serve the needs of customers.”



Sara Larsen, Brightcove CMO, said, “Brightcove’s long history of leadership in the video market puts the Company in a unique position to benefit from the explosion of digital video content that is transforming how companies engage with their employees, customers and partners. I am excited by the tremendous opportunity for growth we see in every market segment we serve around the world.”



In addition to appointing Ms. Larsen as CMO, Brightcove is currently conducting a search for a Chief Revenue Officer, a newly created position, to oversee the global sales organization. All customer facing direct sales, channel sales, and professional services organizations will report to this executive, who will report to the CEO.



About Sara Larsen

Sara Larsen joins Brightcove from Dassault Systèmes, where she most recently served as Vice President, Americas Marketing and Communications. In that role she was responsible for go-to- market activities in the Americas across three sales channels and twelve industry verticals that represent one of the company’s largest markets. Earlier in her career, Larsen held various marketing leadership roles at SAP Americas, including running SAP’s digital marketing initiatives, and at IBM, where she led marketing for IBM’s channels business. Larsen is a graduate of Truman State University and Syracuse University.



Ms. Larsen will succeed Neil Lieberman, who has served as Brightcove’s CMO since 2015 and will be leaving the company at the end of the month. “We thank Mr. Lieberman for his contributions over the years and wish him the best of luck with his next opportunity,” Ray said.



About Brightcove

