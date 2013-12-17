Brightcove Announces PLAY 2014 Customer Conference World Tour

PLAY 2014 events will bring together hundreds of Brightcove customers, partners and industry leaders across four continents

May 8, 2014 - New York

May 13, 2014 - London

May 30, 2014 - Tokyo

June 3, 2014 - Sydney

BOSTON, December 17, 2013 – Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced the company is taking its popular annual customer conference, Brightcove PLAY, on a world tour for 2014. Brightcove will bring together hundreds of customers, partners and industry leaders who are transforming the video industry on every screen for four exciting events in New York, London, Tokyo and Sydney.



"Brightcove PLAY has been a hugely successful event in Boston for the last three years, attracting more than 1,200 digital media and digital marketing experts, cutting-edge developers and a broad ecosystem of technology partners and agencies," said Jeff Whatcott, chief marketing officer at Brightcove. "We’re thrilled to bring the PLAY experience to customers and partners around the world in 2014, helping a wide-range of attendees to learn and share best practices, network with their peers and connect with partners."



Since 2011, Brightcove PLAY has brought together hundreds of media companies, marketers and developers from around the world for three days of in-depth strategy sessions, next-generation product demos, all star keynotes and networking. PLAY has also featured dynamic keynote presentations and expert-led breakout sessions for business decision makers and strategists, day-to-day users, developers and more.



In 2014, Brightcove will bring the PLAY experience to customers and partners in four continents for one-day events focused on innovation and best practices that are shaping the next phase of growth and disruption for the video industry:

Registration

Brightcove PLAY 2014 events will be invitation-only events. Invitations for these exclusive events will go out in early 2014. If you would like to inquire about attending one of the events, please email play@brightcove.com.



Community

For regular updates on PLAY 2014 events, speakers and sessions, and to connect to the broader Brightcove PLAY community, follow Brightcove PLAY on Twitter and like us on Facebook.



