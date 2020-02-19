Brightcove Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019

“Brightcove made significant progress on its strategic priorities in the fourth quarter, highlighted by the release of Brightcove Beacon, our new OTT platform and the first of our purpose-built applications. Together with Brightcove Campaign, our new demand generation marketing application, and other upcoming releases, we have developed the strongest product portfolio in our history,” said
● Announced the general availability of Brightcove Beacon™, a new SaaS-based OTT platform. Brightcove Beacon empowers customers to deliver captivating OTT experiences on a breadth of devices, with the flexibility of multiple monetization models to fit any business need.
● Announced Brightcove Campaign™, a purpose-built application that enables marketers to easily create video-driven marketing campaigns that yield insightful data with the ability to compare video performance to a variety of industry benchmarks. Marketers can now generate, maintain, and optimize campaigns, and boost overall marketing efficiency all from one app built to seamlessly fit into their daily workflows.
● Published the Q3 Brightcove Global Video Index, a report that analyzes hundreds of millions of recent data points from Brightcove’s media customers globally to provide insights into how viewers are watching video content, which devices they are using, and what types of content they are consuming across these various devices. One of the key highlights from this quarter’s report was growing consumer demand for streaming sports content, which showed strong growth across all devices types, with 54% of all sports video views on smartphones.
|
Brightcove Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands)
|
December 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
22,759
|
|
$
|
29,306
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|
|
31,181
|
|
|
23,264
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
11,884
|
|
|
11,936
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
65,824
|
|
|
64,506
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
12,086
|
|
|
9,703
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
|
16,912
|
|
|
-
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
13,875
|
|
|
5,919
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
60,902
|
|
|
50,776
|
|
Other assets
|
|
3,268
|
|
|
2,452
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
172,867
|
|
$
|
133,356
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
9,917
|
|
$
|
7,712
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
20,925
|
|
|
13,982
|
|
Operating lease liability
|
|
6,174
|
|
|
-
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
49,260
|
|
|
39,846
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
86,276
|
|
|
61,540
|
|
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|
|
11,701
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
767
|
|
|
1,202
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
98,744
|
|
|
62,742
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
Common stock
|
|
39
|
|
|
37
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
276,365
|
|
|
251,122
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
(871
|
)
|
|
(871
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(785
|
)
|
|
(952
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(200,625
|
)
|
|
(178,722
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
74,123
|
|
|
70,614
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
172,867
|
|
$
|
133,356
|
|Brightcove Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|Revenue:
|Subscription and support revenue
|
$
|
44,626
|
|
$
|
37,765
|
|
$
|
173,818
|
|
$
|
150,941
|
|Professional services and other revenue
|
|
2,977
|
|
|
3,099
|
|
|
10,637
|
|
|
13,892
|
|Total revenue
|
|
47,603
|
|
|
40,864
|
|
|
184,455
|
|
|
164,833
|
|Cost of revenue: (1) (2)
|Cost of subscription and support revenue
|
|
16,827
|
|
|
13,588
|
|
|
67,064
|
|
|
53,311
|
|Cost of professional services and other revenue
|
|
1,973
|
|
|
2,889
|
|
|
8,405
|
|
|
13,313
|
|Total cost of revenue
|
|
18,800
|
|
|
16,477
|
|
|
75,469
|
|
|
66,624
|
|Gross profit
|
|
28,803
|
|
|
24,387
|
|
|
108,986
|
|
|
98,209
|
|Operating expenses: (1) (2)
|Research and development
|
|
9,385
|
|
|
7,884
|
|
|
32,535
|
|
|
31,716
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
14,725
|
|
|
13,267
|
|
|
60,375
|
|
|
55,775
|
|General and administrative
|
|
8,207
|
|
|
5,047
|
|
|
25,692
|
|
|
23,103
|
|Merger-related
|
|
3,356
|
|
|
716
|
|
|
11,447
|
|
|
716
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|
35,673
|
|
|
26,914
|
|
|
130,049
|
|
|
111,310
|
|Loss from operations
|
|
(6,870
|
)
|
|
(2,527
|
)
|
|
(21,063
|
)
|
|
(13,101
|
)
|Other income (expense), net
|
|
197
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
(280
|
)
|
|
(326
|
)
|Net loss before income taxes
|
|
(6,673
|
)
|
|
(2,426
|
)
|
|
(21,343
|
)
|
|
(13,427
|
)
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
39
|
|
|
191
|
|
|
560
|
|
|
601
|
|Net loss
|
$
|
(6,712
|
)
|
$
|
(2,617
|
)
|
$
|
(21,903
|
)
|
$
|
(14,028
|
)
|Net (loss) income per share—basic and diluted
|Basic
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
$
|
(0.58
|
)
|
$
|
(0.39
|
)
|Diluted
|
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
(0.58
|
)
|
|
(0.39
|
)
|Weighted-average shares—basic and diluted
|Basic
|
|
38,891
|
|
|
36,532
|
|
|
38,028
|
|
|
35,808
|
|Diluted
|
|
38,891
|
|
|
36,532
|
|
|
38,028
|
|
|
35,808
|
|(1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items:
|Cost of subscription and support revenue
|
$
|
342
|
|
$
|
108
|
|
$
|
683
|
|
$
|
481
|
|Cost of professional services and other revenue
|
|
66
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
289
|
|
|
242
|
|Research and development
|
|
589
|
|
|
349
|
|
|
1,444
|
|
|
1,281
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
1,302
|
|
|
492
|
|
|
2,713
|
|
|
2,377
|
|General and administrative
|
|
2,456
|
|
|
591
|
|
|
4,130
|
|
|
2,268
|
|(2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in the above line items:
|Cost of subscription and support revenue
|
$
|
495
|
|
$
|
254
|
|
$
|
1,621
|
|
$
|
1,651
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
468
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
1,584
|
|
|
666
|
|
Brightcove Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands)
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Operating activities
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(21,903
|
)
|
$
|
(14,028
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
8,422
|
|
|
6,796
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
9,259
|
|
|
6,649
|
|
Provision for reserves on accounts receivable
|
|
1,137
|
|
|
199
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(5,537
|
)
|
|
2,791
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
1,213
|
|
|
294
|
|
Other assets
|
|
(758
|
)
|
|
(418
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
1,682
|
|
|
1,197
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
6,749
|
|
|
326
|
|
Operating leases
|
|
(302
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
2,746
|
|
|
(1,256
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
2,708
|
|
|
2,550
|
|
Investing activities
|
Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired
|
|
(5,339
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment, net of returns
|
|
(1,047
|
)
|
|
(1,538
|
)
|
Capitalization of internal-use software costs
|
|
(6,232
|
)
|
|
(2,993
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(12,618
|
)
|
|
(4,531
|
)
|
Financing activities
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
3,473
|
|
|
5,757
|
|
Other financing activities
|
|
(296
|
)
|
|
(507
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
3,177
|
|
|
5,250
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
186
|
|
|
(95
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(6,547
|
)
|
|
3,174
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
29,306
|
|
|
26,132
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
22,759
|
|
$
|
29,306
|
|
Brightcove Inc.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit, GAAP Loss From Operations, GAAP Net Loss and GAAP Net Loss Per Share to
|
Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Income (Loss) From Operations, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
GROSS PROFIT:
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
28,803
|
|
$
|
24,387
|
|
$
|
108,986
|
|
$
|
98,209
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
408
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
972
|
|
|
723
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
495
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
1,621
|
|
|
1,651
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
29,706
|
|
$
|
24,836
|
|
$
|
111,579
|
|
$
|
100,583
|
|
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS:
|
GAAP loss from operations
|
$
|
(6,870
|
)
|
$
|
(2,527
|
)
|
$
|
(21,063
|
)
|
$
|
(13,101
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
4,755
|
|
|
1,627
|
|
|
9,259
|
|
|
6,649
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
963
|
|
|
421
|
|
|
3,205
|
|
|
2,317
|
|
Merger-related
|
|
3,356
|
|
|
716
|
|
|
11,447
|
|
|
716
|
|
Executive severance & restructuring
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
752
|
|
|
1,199
|
|
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
|
$
|
2,204
|
|
$
|
237
|
|
$
|
3,600
|
|
$
|
(2,220
|
)
|
NET LOSS:
|
GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(6,712
|
)
|
$
|
(2,617
|
)
|
$
|
(21,903
|
)
|
$
|
(14,028
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
4,755
|
|
|
1,627
|
|
|
9,259
|
|
|
6,649
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
963
|
|
|
421
|
|
|
3,205
|
|
|
2,317
|
|
Merger-related
|
|
3,356
|
|
|
716
|
|
|
11,447
|
|
|
716
|
|
Executive severance & restructuring
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
752
|
|
|
1,199
|
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
2,362
|
|
$
|
147
|
|
$
|
2,760
|
|
$
|
(3,147
|
)
|
GAAP diluted net loss per share
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
$
|
(0.58
|
)
|
$
|
(0.39
|
)
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net loss per share
|
|
38,891
|
|
|
36,532
|
|
|
38,028
|
|
|
35,808
|
|
Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
|
39,691
|
|
|
|
37,421
|
|
|
|
39,104
|
|
|
35,808
|
|
Brightcove Inc.
|
Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
$
|
(6,712
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,617
|
)
|
|
$
|
(21,903
|
)
|
|
$
|
(14,028
|
)
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
|
|
(197
|
)
|
|
|
(101
|
)
|
|
|
280
|
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
191
|
|
|
|
560
|
|
|
|
601
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
2,272
|
|
|
|
1,632
|
|
|
|
8,422
|
|
|
|
6,796
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
4,755
|
|
|
|
1,627
|
|
|
|
9,259
|
|
|
|
6,649
|
|
|
Merger-related
|
|
|
|
|
3,356
|
|
|
|
716
|
|
|
|
11,447
|
|
|
|
716
|
|
|
Executive severance & restructuring
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
752
|
|
|
|
1,199
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,513
|
|
|
$
|
1,448
|
|
|
$
|
8,817
|
|
|
$
|
2,259
