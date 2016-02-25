Brightcove Announces Agenda and Sessions for PLAY 2016 Customer Conference

Invitation-only conference to showcase industry leaders and best online video practices for Media Companies, Digital Marketers, and Enterprises

BOSTON, February 25, 2016 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced agenda and session details for PLAY 2016 , the company’s marquee customer conference taking place on May 16th and 17th in Boston, MA. The gathering is the premier event that connects the most innovative Brightcove customers and industry experts across broadcasting, publishing, marketing, and communications.

Building the Next Generation of Online Video Experiences

PLAY 2016 features two full days of keynote presentations, customer-driven discussions, best practice examples, and hands-on workshops to help participants deliver leading edge online video experiences. The agenda features:

● Day One: Keynotes and business presentations — industry experts discuss the latest trends in Media and Marketing that maximize return on video investments, drive reach, build awareness and conversion with online video, and enable internal and external communications. Day One offers three tracks that cover Monetization, Marketing, and Communications.

● Day Two: Technology Day — eighteen technical, hands-on workshops offer opportunities for developers, video producers, and content creators to learn how to translate theory into practice. The day encompasses a range of topics that include video player customization, content management system (CMS) integration and publishing workflow, analytics and marketing automation, digital rights management (DRM), and video production workflow.

The conference is sponsored by a range of Brightcove partners who extend the capabilities of Video Cloud and enable companies to further customize video experiences for end users. Akamai is a platinum sponsor of PLAY 2016. Gold sponsors include IRIS.TV, Limelight Networks, Neon, Nielsen, SnapApp, SpotX, and Willowtree. Corporate sponsors include 3Play Media, Adways, Cleenq, HapYak, Incoming Media, and Videolicious. Other sponsors include Streamhub and Telestream.

PLAY 2016 is free for Brightcove customers but limited to invitation-only attendance. Customers interested in attending Day One, Day Two, or both days can contact their account manager to request an invitation or visit play.brightcove.com to send a request directly to the conference organizers.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

