Brightcove and Adobe Expand Strategic Alliance and Further Adoption of the Adobe Flash Platform

Companies Collaborate to Enhance Video Quality and Content Protection on the Web



CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and LAS VEGAS, NV, April 20, 2009- Today at the 2009 NAB Show, Brightcove Inc., a leading online video platform, and Adobe Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced an expanded strategic alliance to deliver best-in-class online video solutions for Brightcove customers around the world. As part of the alliance, both companies will collaborate on technology and services that will enhance the quality of online video experiences, accelerate the development of content protection for rich media using Adobe Flash technology, and facilitate desktop tool integration to streamline online video workflows. Additionally, the companies intend to work together to offer interoperability between the Adobe open media player framework code-named "Strobe," announced today (see separate Adobe press release), and the Brightcove online video platform.



"Brightcove is the online video platform for hundreds of major media companies in 27 countries, each with unique market demands and increasingly complex requirements around quality and security," said Jeremy Allaire, CEO, Brightcove. "Extending our collaboration with Adobe provides these media companies with unparalleled choice and control over video experiences and distribution on the Web. Together, Adobe and Brightcove will deliver a truly unique value proposition to the online video market."



With this expanded strategic alliance, Adobe and Brightcove offer one of the most powerful and comprehensive solutions for broadcasters and media organizations to deliver secure, up to HD-quality, long-form content to consumers through standard Web browsers without the need for non-standard software plug-ins or proprietary technology stacks.



"Adobe has a long history of driving innovation for rich, engaging media and video experiences on the Web," said Jim Guerard, vice president and general manager of Dynamic Media at Adobe. "Expanding our successful long-term collaboration with a market leader like Brightcove and its significant global reach will further accelerate the adoption of the Adobe Flash Platform, and pave the way for new initiatives like Adobe Strobe, our open and extensible media player framework."



The collaboration between the two companies will focus on four strategic areas:

Long form media delivery: The companies plan to collaborate to help publishers of premium content take full advantage of the dynamic streaming, encryption, and H.264 delivery capabilities of Adobe Flash Media Streaming Server 3.5 software to deliver up to HD-quality video experiences through the Brightcove platform. The broad reach of the Brightcove platform and its use among top publishers and media outlets worldwide will help accelerate the adoption of these features to more rapidly advance the online video industry.

Content Protection for video viewed via the Adobe Flash Platform: The companies are working on a plan to enable content owners to prevent abuse while offering an outstanding end user experience.

Integration with Adobe Creative SuiteÂ® 4 Production Premium: Brightcove and Adobe plan to collaborate to better integrate Adobe Creative Suite 4 Production Premium software, including the powerful Adobe Media Encoder, with the Brightcove platform to streamline online publishing workflows while preserving valuable metadata.

"Strobe" - The companies plan to work together to ensure interoperability between the Adobe open media player framework, based on the Flash Platform, and the Brightcove online video platform.

Brightcove and Adobe plan to announce a series of ongoing initiatives as part of their strategic alliance later this year. The alliance also provides a framework for marketing and sales activities between the companies to ensure effective field-level collaboration worldwide.



Brightcove to Present in Adobe Booth at NAB Show



NAB Show attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Brightcove's use of the Adobe Flash Platform. Brightcove Senior Vice President of Marketing Jeff Whatcott will present "Attract, Retain and Monetize Your Online Audience using the Adobe Flash Platform" in the Adobe Booth (SL3320), Monday April 20th thru Wednesday April 22nd at 3:00 P.M.



About Brightcove

Brightcove is an online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.



About Adobe Systems Incorporated

Adobe revolutionizes how the world engages with ideas and information anytime, anywhere and through any medium. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.



