Beautiful Life Television Promotes Social Education Through Video Powered by Brightcove

Taiwan’s largest international religious organisation launches four faith-based video web channels for audiences worldwide

TAIWAN, 07 November, 2018 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Beautiful Life Television (BLTV), a faith-based TV station owned by the Fo Guang Shan Dharma TV Foundation in Taiwan, has selected the Brightcove Video Platform and Brightcove Gallery, to stream video content across several of its online properties.

Founded in 1967, Fo Guang Shan is a Buddhist monastic organisation with over 200 branch temples worldwide. BLTV was established in 1998 to further support efforts to advocate Humanistic Buddhism and the religious organisation now has four online properties covering news, arts, health and iBuddha, its flagship online TV channel for Buddhist practitioners around the world.

“We wanted to modernise Buddhism by promoting our values through new forms of media. Online video became such an ubiquitous medium that it made sense to boost our outreach, educational and social missionary efforts through the use of video,” Most Venerable Tzu Jung, Chairman of Fo Guang Shan Dharma TV Foundation, said. “Launching four video-centric sites seemed like an uphill task, but the combination of Brightcove’s Video Platform and Brightcove Gallery enabled us to quickly create customised video galleries for each new site with ease, and without the need for any web or technical development expertise.”

“BLTV’s shift to a video-focused content strategy is both forward-thinking and exciting, giving them greater accessibility to geographically diverse and mobile audiences, and driving higher level of engagement with their members. We are proud to support BLTV in the promotion of its social causes with video,” Ben Morrell, general manager at Brightcove Asia, said.

Brightcove also powers video for BLTV’s app, which is available on iOS via the Apple App store and on Android via the Google PLAY store.

