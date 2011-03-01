Astral Radio Delivers High Quality, Interactive Online Video Experiences with Brightcove

Canada’s largest commercial radio broadcaster taps Brightcove to support online video initiatives across 83 properties

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 1, 2011 - Brightcove, the leading online video platform, announced today that Astral Radio, Canada’s largest commercial radio broadcaster, has chosen the Brightcove platform to deliver high quality video experiences for the organization’s 83 radio station properties. With Brightcove, Astral Radio is able to deliver customized, interactive video experiences across its radio station websites, which include popular stations like RadioNRJ.ca, NewsTalk1010.com, CHOM.com, EZRock.com, VirginRadio.ca and a host of other stations throughout Canada.

“We are very excited to leverage this partnership with Brightcove to support our rich online media content” said Philippe Patrice, Astral Radio’s Chief Digital Platforms Officer. “Astral Radio selects only the best platforms and partners to help redefine radio broadcasting, and Brightcove is certainly a fundamental building block supporting our digital strategy.”

Astral Radio’s online video programming includes interviews with popular artists and bands, footage from events and parties hosted by the stations, studio performances and news coverage. Brightcove’s range of customization features enables Astral Radio to easily integrate video throughout each radio station website for each station in both French and English. Brightcove also makes it easy for Astral Radio to significantly expand the audience reach of its video content through advanced social sharing tools for popular sites like Facebook and Twitter and a wide range of third party distribution outlets. Additionally, Brightcove’s Smart Players ensure that Astral Radio’s video content will soon be accessible through any HTML5-compatible mobile and tablet devices.

“The Astral Radio group includes some of the radio industry’s most dynamic, recognized and respected brands” said David Mendels, Brightcove president and chief operating officer. “Consumers throughout Canada turn to Astral’s radio stations for their favorite content, and Brightcove-powered video experiences provide yet another compelling element to keep Astral’s online community engaged with the different radio station websites. We’re excited to add Astral to our growing list of fantastic customers in Canada as we continue to accelerate our growth in the country.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About Astral

Astral Radio is part of the Astral family. Astral is one of Canada's largest media companies. It operates over 100 of the country's most popular pay and specialty television, radio, out-of-home advertising and digital media properties. Astral plays a central role in community life across the country by offering diverse, rich and vibrant programming that meets the tastes and needs of consumers and advertisers. To learn more about Astral, visit http://www.astral.com



