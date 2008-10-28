AOL Adopts Brightcove Platform for Online Video Properties

Partnership Enables AOL to Accelerate Investment in Video Search and Advertising Products



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., and NEW YORK, October 28, 2008--Brightcove Inc. and AOL today announced AOL will adopt Brightcove for online video content management, publishing and video playback throughout the AOL Network. This partnership will combine AOL's video content offerings with Brightcove's market-leading online video platform. Beginning in early 2009, AOL Programming and AOL Video programming partners will use Brightcove to deliver video to the millions of people who visit AOL sites each day. Brightcove's integration with AOL's global advertising platform, Platform-A, will also expand opportunities for content partners to monetize video with online advertising.



"Implementing Brightcove as the video platform across the AOL Network will help us deliver a richer experience for users and more powerful publishing tools to the editors and programmers who are engaging millions of people every day on sites like AOL Video, AOL Music, Moviefone, Asylum, Lemondrop and Engadget," said Kevin Conroy, Executive Vice President of AOL. "Working with Brightcove will accelerate AOL's ability to bring new consumer product features and advertising capabilities to market. The partnership with Brightcove is a strong complement to AOL's strategic focus on making it easier for users to find the videos they are looking for through our network of online video properties, the AOL Video portal and video search services like Truevo.com."



Brightcove recently announced a new version of their service, Brightcove 3, which includes an enterprise edition to address the specific needs of aggregators, portals, carriers and operators. AOL Video is the first major portal to take advantage of Brightcove 3.



"AOL's adoption of Brightcove signals a shift in the market where even the largest online video publishers are using online video platforms to help drive quality, while also reducing costs,"said Jeremy Allaire,chairman and chief executive officer, Brightcove. "This partnership allows AOL to shift attention away from platform software development and focus instead on core competencies such as aggregating content, creating compelling user experiences, and selling advertising. Rather than building out capabilities on their own, features like Brightcove's new player framework can be easily tapped to improve AOL's online video initiatives."



Today's announcement extends the relationship between the two companies, which began in 2006 when AOL became a minority stakeholder in Brightcove.



Brightcove is an online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.



AOL is a global Web services company that operates some of the most popular Web destinations, offers a comprehensive suite of free software and services, runs one of the country's largest Internet access businesses, and provides a full set of advertising solutions. A majority-owned subsidiary of Time Warner Inc. AOL LLC is based in Dulles,Virginia. AOL and its subsidiaries also have operations in Europe, Canada and Asia. Learn more at AOL.com.



