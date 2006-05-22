About.com Launches Brightcove Player to Enhance Broadband Video Content

NEW YORK--May 22, 2006--About.com today announced the launch of a new streaming video player that will support expansion of the amount of high-quality broadband video content offered and enhance the viewing experience on the site. The new player developed by Brightcove - an Internet TV pioneer - offers advertisers new opportunities via contextual advertising and bundled syndication packages targeting niche audiences. About.com is a top 10 content Web site that offers practical consumer information and advice with more than 1.3 million pieces of original content, including video programming. About.com plans to continue to expand its content offering.



"Our partnership with Brightcove is an important aspect of our strategy to extend our deep text and pictures content into the broadband arena," said Scott Meyer, president and chief executive officer of About.com. "About.com's new player marks our latest move to scale our high-quality online video offering and to offer advertisers unique and compelling ways to reach our consumers."



"About.com is a leading new media company that is creating the type of content that is in demand, and it's innovating to take advantage of the new opportunities being shaped by Internet TV and broadband channels," said Jeremy Allaire, founder and chief executive officer of Brightcove.



In February, The New York Times Company and Brightcove announced a multi-year agreement that allows for the distribution of broadband video content across any of the Times Company's online properties, which include About.com, as well as the opportunity for syndication of content to other sites.



About.com's original video host programming, which debuted in 2004 in its Style channel, has rolled out in recent years to include videos on its Home & Garden, Gadgets and Health channels. Hosted by recognized experts, the video content is featured on About.com's homepage and integrated within its relevant content channels. All videos are now available on About.com's Brightcove player.



