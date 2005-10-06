About.com Founder, Lycos Gen Counsel, Former Macromedia VP Join Brightcove Board, Exec Team

Expanded Leadership Team Sets Stage for Introduction Of Company's New Internet Television Service



CAMBRIDGE, MASS - OCTOBER 6, 2005 - Brightcove today announced that About.com founder and Internet visionary Scott Kurnit will join its board of directors; former Lycos General Counsel Andrew Feinberg and former Macromedia Vice President Adam Berrey will also join the company's executive team.



"We continue to add new media veterans who bring experience and vision to Brightcove as we head into to the general release of our Internet TV service in the marketplace," said Jeremy Allaire, Founder and CEO of Brightcove. "We are committed to transforming the distribution of video and TV programming through the Internet, and we have assembled a team that has the skills and experience to make that vision a reality."



Kurnit, a veteran of both the traditional media and Internet industries, brings a proven record of executive leadership and broad experience to the Brightcove board. Most recently, Kurnit founded and served as chairman and CEO of About, Inc. as it grew to a market valuation exceeding $1.5 billion. About.com was acquired this year by The New York Times Company.



During Kurnit's tenure, About.com was the fifth most visited web property and was first among news, information and entertainment sites. Prior to founding About, Kurnit founded two other companies, led pioneering efforts in interactive TV, and worked in senior positions for a wide range of companies including Warner Communications., Viacom, News Corp., the Public Broadcasting Service, IBM, and MCI.



As vice president of business and legal affairs, Andrew Feinberg will be responsible for all of Brightcove's legal matters and for supporting the establishment and maintenance of its relationships with its partners, publishers, and consumers. Prior to joining Brightcove, Feinberg was vice president and general counsel at Lycos, where he headed the company's legal team. In his capacity as General Counsel, he played a leading role in negotiating and establishing key relationships with companies such as Google, Yahoo, AT&T, and News Corp. Feinberg is also widely recognized for his writing and lecturing on various ecommerce and Internet issues.



Adam Berrey will take the roll of vice president of marketing and strategy, which includes overseeing Brightcove's product marketing and marketing communications activities. Berrey joins Brightcove from Onfolio where he was president. Prior to Onfolio, Berrey was vice president, marketing at Macromedia where he led the launch of the company's MX product line. Berrey first worked with Brightcove founder and CEO, Jeremy Allaire, as part of the founding team of Allaire where he served in a variety of marketing and business strategy leadership positions, helping to grow Allaire to more than $100 million in revenue and a successful IPO.



