2012 Brightcove Innovation Award Winners Announced at PLAY 2012 Global Customer Conference

Winners across nine categories recognized for cutting-edge online video and mobile app initiatives



BOSTON, June 27, 2012 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced the winners of the company’s 2012 Innovation Awards, recognizing some of the most innovative, cutting-edge online video and mobile app initiatives and campaigns across a number of industries and use cases.



Awards were presented in nine categories this morning at Brightcove’s PLAY 2012 global customer conference. Categories included: Best Agency Campaign, Best Customized Player, Best Live Video Event, Best Mobile App, Best Mobile Video, Best Monetization Strategy, Best Premium Video Initiative, Best Connected TV App, and Best Video Marketing Initiative.



The full list of winners of the 2012 Brightcove Innovation Awards is as follows:

Best Agency Campaign : GLG for T-Mobile

: GLG for T-Mobile Best Customized Player : Mun2

: Mun2 Best Live Video Event : Digital Broadcasting Group for Digitas NewFront

: Digital Broadcasting Group for Digitas NewFront Best Mobile App : Met Opera on Demand iPad App from The Metropolitan Opera

: Met Opera on Demand iPad App from The Metropolitan Opera Best Mobile Video : Boston Globe

: Boston Globe Best Monetization Strategy : Fox News

: Fox News Best Premium Video Initiative : Universal Sports

: Universal Sports Best Connected TV App : Manga Entertainment for Xbox

: Manga Entertainment for Xbox Best Video Marketing Initiative: PUMA

“The 2012 Brightcove Innovation Award winners embody some of the most exciting applications of our technology to create compelling content experiences that reach audiences on all devices,” said David Mendels, president and chief operating officer at Brightcove. “The range of nominees and high quality of the entries each year are a testament to the fact that Brightcove customers around the world are leading the way in delivering high quality, innovative video and app experiences. We are pleased to honor such an impressive group who are on the cutting edge of digital media.”



The full list of finalists for the 2012 Brightcove Innovation Awards is as follows:

Best Agency Campaign : VML for Bear Naked Granola; GLG for T-Mobile; Switch for Budweiser

: VML for Bear Naked Granola; GLG for T-Mobile; Switch for Budweiser Best Customized Player : Mun2; YEAH; Teaching Channel

: Mun2; YEAH; Teaching Channel Best Live Video Event : Digital Broadcasting Group for Digitas NewFront; Professional Bull Riders - Live Event Center; Samsung Mobile Unpacked 2012

: Digital Broadcasting Group for Digitas NewFront; Professional Bull Riders - Live Event Center; Samsung Mobile Unpacked 2012 Best Mobile App : AMC Networks; Met Opera on Demand iPad App from The Metropolitan Opera; NBCU Screen It; Redbox

: AMC Networks; Met Opera on Demand iPad App from The Metropolitan Opera; NBCU Screen It; Redbox Best Mobile Video : The Boston Globe; Cars.com; Joyce Meyer Ministries; NET-A-PORTER

: The Boston Globe; Cars.com; Joyce Meyer Ministries; NET-A-PORTER Best Monetization Strategy : Fox News; OMS; BUZZ MEDIA

: Fox News; OMS; BUZZ MEDIA Best Premium Video Initiative : AMC Networks; Milyoni's Social Cinema for Universal Pictures; Universal Sports

: AMC Networks; Milyoni's Social Cinema for Universal Pictures; Universal Sports Best Connected TV App : Showtime Preview App for Roku; STV Player; Manga Entertainment for Xbox

: Showtime Preview App for Roku; STV Player; Manga Entertainment for Xbox Best Video Marketing Initiative: PUMA; Macy's; Quest Software

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, provides a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Brightcove Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, and Brightcove App Cloud, a pioneering content app platform. More than 4,200 customers in over 50 countries rely on Video Cloud to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

