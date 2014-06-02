Brightcove Launches Support for HbbTV Internet Video Delivery Standard

Announces support for Microsoft PlayReady, Marlin and MPEG-DASH to enable broadcasters to publish personalised video experiences to users on connected TVs and set-top boxes

SYDNEY, 3 June 2014 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today launched support for the Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV (HbbTV) standard, enabling broadcasters to combine over-the-air broadcast and IP delivery to publish personalised video and interactive TV experiences to users on connected TVs and set-top boxes. With today's announcement, Brightcove is rolling out support in its Video Cloud online video platform for common encryption (CENC) packaging, Microsoft PlayReady and Marlin digital rights management (DRM) license serving, and multi-bitrate MPEG-DASH encoding.



"HbbTV is an enabling progression for us, and for the industry," said Mat Yelavich, CTO of the Nine Network Australia. "As a broadcaster, it allows us to 'close the loop' for the first time, providing the potential to truly personalise whilst also empowering the viewer with a very simple UX. This, coupled with Brightcove's Video Cloud platform providing support for MPEG-DASH and CENC, will ensure we deliver the viewer the best possible viewing experience."



HbbTV is an industry standard, providing an open technology platform that seamlessly combines TV services delivered via broadcast with services delivered via broadband, enabling access to Internet-only services for consumers using connected TVs and set-top boxes.



In the past, interactive television standards have had to rely on slow dial-up connections or expensive broadcast bandwidth to deliver applications and content. Standards like HbbTV take advantage of broad adoption of HD TVs and the wide-scale availability of broadband Internet connections to provide an outstanding user experience. Applications are broadcast with standard linear TV by broadcasters to Internet-connected televisions. Applications then access additional applications, data and non-linear video content from the Internet via the IP connection.



"HbbTV enables service providers to enhance the standard linear broadcast TV experience through personalisation, enabling any broadcaster, including free-to-air providers, to deliver rich, interactive experiences to their customers," said Anil Jain, SVP and GM, Media Group at Brightcove. "The Brightcove Video Cloud HbbTV solution enables the next generation of interactive TV by providing full support for the video workflow for HbbTV, making it easy for broadcasters to extend existing online video workflows to TVs and set-top boxes."



In support of HbbTV in Video Cloud, Brightcove is now offering support for MPEG-DASH, an adaptive bitrate streaming technique that enables high quality streaming of media content over the Internet delivered from conventional HTTP Web servers. Brightcove is also offering DRM packaging through CENC and license serving for Microsoft PlayReady and Marlin.



About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, offers a family of products that revolutionize the way organizations deliver video experiences. The company's products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider and Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service. Brightcove has more than 6,100 customers in over 70 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate video experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.



Press Contacts

Australia:

Vuki Vujasinovic

vuki@clickpr.com.au

0422 492 660

Europe:

Sheena Riviera

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4064

sheena.riviera@axicom.com



This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.