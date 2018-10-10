Using Training Videos to Transform Corporate Learning

The reality of today’s workforce is that most people have only 1 percent of a typical work week to focus on training and development. With fragmented working hours and increased flexibility, maximising the time employees have for learning and training by making these programs more engaging and efficient is critical.

Video is all about engaging audiences and creating content that makes a lasting impression, so it’s no wonder more and more organisations are turning towards communication videos for corporate learning.

So, where should you start? Read on:

The human touch

There’s a common misconception that using video removes the ‘human element’ that comes with onboarding or trainings. This is not true. In fact, video creates a more personalised training experience, as well as informs a two-way dialogue.

Think about how you’d typically introduce a new tool within a company. An all-hands in-person training session would usually take place to upskill the team. But this is something that can be quickly substituted with training videos for employees. You can set up a dedicated video destination using Brightcove Gallery that allows users to easily search and browse for related content in one place. That way employees can participate at their own pace, when it best suits their schedule, and refer back to lessons with ease.

There’s also the option to introduce interactive elements into this video content like quizzes to test participants’ knowledge, or chapterisation so it’s easy to flip through to relevant sections based on personal needs. This approach encourages employees to be more active within the training and assists in retaining information.

Plus, you can also use live streaming for trainings, connecting employees together from across the company. Live stream video can be easily powered by Brightcove Live, allowing for cross-country training sessions or company town halls that are enjoyable to watch and participate in.

Measure your success

Measurement is critical in order to track and improve engagement with customers, so it makes sense to place the same emphasis on tracking this with employees as well. A video-centric platform lets you analyse the way employees interact throughout a video by tracking which employees watch which videos, total views per video, viewed minutes, and the percentage of content viewed. This data can then be used to inform future video content based on individual and employee needs, which can range from shifting content in trainings to tracking how employees are actually implementing new skills.

Make time for transformation

If you need help visualising what implementing these changes could be like, look at Wendy’s. One of the world’s largest franchise organisations, Wendy’s uses video to drive its internal communications and training programs for all constituencies. By creating its own intranet portal, the company can remain connected through video communications announcing news, updates, and vital corporate information. Plus, it also utilises livestream video, delivering real-time footage of meetings and conventions to be viewed across the company.

When employees have minimal hours dedicated to training, it’s important to make the most of that time. Bringing in video enables a holistic, consistent, personalised, and engaging training experience that traditional methods can’t. It removes physical and time barriers while personalising touch points throughout the training process.