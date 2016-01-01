Video is the most engaging form of content on the planet. While it is powerful as a type of media, it also provides deep insights into the behavior of your audience. Video Cloud tracks all kinds of video analytics across device, destination and geography that track interest and engagement. We then enable you to analyze this data and even pass it to your other systems to get a comprehensive view of the ROI of your entire video investment.
Access detailed data on who is viewing your content, how it is being viewed (devices, browsers, operating systems), how long it is being viewed, and where viewers are coming from. With Brightcove you can analyze player loads, views, viewed minutes, percent of content viewed, new viewers, unique viewers, attention span, top domains, geography, traffic sources, search terms, and more.
Understand how viewers are engaging with your content across every device and playback environment. Unlike other HTML5 solutions, Brightcove analytics cover both Flash and HTML5 playback to give you comprehensive insight into audience behaviors and the links that are driving visitors to your site.
Our Analytics API links Brightcove video analytics directly to other analytics and business intelligence tools so you can understand how video affects time-on-site, engagement, and conversion. Integrations with the Brightcove Player for reporting to leading web analytics platforms, like Adobe Analytics and Google Analytics, enable you to access site metrics and video analytics in one convenient tool.