Marketo provides the leading marketing software and solutions designed to help marketers master the art and science of digital marketing. Marketo's applications are known for their ease-of-use, and are complemented by a thriving network of more than 400 third-party solutions through our LaunchPoint® ecosystem and over 50,000 marketers who share and learn from each other to grow their collective marketing expertise.

Integrate video views data into your marketing automation strategy and tool-set

Synchronization process to send tracking data from Video Cloud to Marketo

Capture video engagement data to fuel insight, measure ROI, and score leads

Add video to any landing page or microsite quickly and easily

Create in-video lead capture forms

Create lead forms that will appear automatically for viewers to collect information that is passed to Marketo.

Viewing Data: Video Cloud viewing data is delivered to Marketo. The event information contains query parameters that indicate the viewer's level of engagement. The data that is replicated to Marketo is as follows: Video Name Video ID Account ID (Video Cloud) Page URL (URL of the referring page) Player ID (Video Cloud player) % Watched (25%, 50%, 75%, 95%)



