Warehouse Expands E-commerce Online Video Initiatives with Brightcove

LONDON, July 8, 2010—Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced that Warehouse, a leading UK women’s fashion retailer with 320 stores countrywide, has rolled out a host of new online video initiatives, including a new iPhone video application, using the Brightcove platform. Warehouse, which is owned by Aurora Fashions, is leveraging the Brightcove platform to support its Style Studio TV fashion portal at Warehouse.co.uk, which showcases the latest in fashion trends from Warehouse and enables visitors to view and purchase products directly from within online video experiences.

“There is no better way to showcase Warehouse’s collections coming to life and to tell our story than through video,” said Danielle Brown, head of marketing at Warehouse. “The Brightcove platform has enabled us to deliver the highest quality user experience possible for our branded video content across both the PC Web and on mobile devices like the iPhone.”

Warehouse’s online video offerings include the fashion portal, Style Studio TV, as well as video-rich website catalogs of clothing and accessories. With the Brightcove platform, Warehouse has introduced an innovative “shoppable” video functionality, where fashions shown in videos are available for purchase within the same screen. Warehouse also recently introduced a mobile application using the Brightcove iPhone Software Development Kit (SDK), featuring the latest updates on trends and fashion must-haves available at warehouse.co.uk. The app includes new video content from Style Studio TV and a multitude of styling tips.

“Video provides major retail brands like Warehouse with a unique opportunity to drive customer engagement and to deliver a highly interactive online shopping experience,” said Jeff Whatcott, Brightcove senior vice president of marketing. “Warehouse has a tremendous following in the UK, and we are proud to support the organization’s innovative e-commerce video initiatives and new iPhone app.”

