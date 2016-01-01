Viacom's BET Networks Continues its Global Expansion with a New Internet Video Initiative in the United Kingdom

NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK, July 12, 2007 - BET Networks, a division of Viacom Inc. (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B), and Brightcove, the leading Internet TV service, today announced a partnership to distribute ad-supported Internet video channels in the United Kingdom. BET Networks is the leading provider of media and entertainment for African Americans and consumers of Black culture globally.

Through its partnership with Brightcove, BET International will extend the distribution of its compelling content - including entertainment, music and celebrity programming - to online audiences in the UK via the new Internet video site, BETonBlast.co.uk. BET will also take advantage of Brightcove's viral promotion features to enable consumers to share and embed BET Internet video content on websites, blogs and social networks in the UK. All Internet video channels will also offer online advertising opportunities sold by Viacom Brand Solutions in the UK.

"We're excited to continue building the BET brand around the world, and with the launch of our beta broadband site in the UK, users can get an early taste of our forthcoming multiplatform offering that's set to debut later this year," said Michael D. Armstrong, BET International Senior Vice President and General Manager. "We're also looking forward to working with Brightcove, whose technology allows us to tap into the power of Internet video, while maintaining control over the quality of the viewing experience and the revenue potential of our video content."

BETonBlast.co.uk, set to launch later this summer, will include content focused on the most popular Black music, lifestyle, news, fashion, entertainment and community issues of the day.

"BET is one of the most popular cable networks in the United States with a programming line-up that has strong worldwide appeal," said Jeremy Allaire, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brightcove. "We are thrilled to be working with BET and chosen as the Internet video platform for their expansion into Europe."

BET International is dedicated to building a global distribution footprint to deliver BET content to consumers of Black culture around the world. With the BET on Blast site in the UK, BET International is taking another step in its strategy to expand the BET brand in the global marketplace. BET International recently announced that it will launch its hit music countdown show, "106 & Park," in Japan, and will announce other expansion initiatives in Europe and Africa in the near future.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is an Internet TV service that empowers video producers and programmers to build broadband businesses while giving viewers more choices and control over their use of video and television. Founded by Internet pioneer Jeremy Allaire in 2004 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Brightcove is the market-leading Internet video partner for international news and entertainment businesses, including CBS Corporation, Discovery Communications Inc., Dow Jones & Company, Inc., Fox Entertainment Group, MTV Networks, National Geographic, The New York Times Company, Reuters, Showtime Networks, Sony BMG Music Entertainment, Time Inc., Time Life, Warner Music Group, and Washington Post, Newsweek Interactive.

About BET Networks

BET Networks, a division of Viacom Inc. (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel reaches more than 85 million households according to Nielsen Media Research, and can be seen in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of businesses extensions: BET.com, a leading internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news.; BET Digital Networks - BET J, BET Gospel and BET Hip Hop, attractive alternatives for cutting-edge entertainment tastes; BET Event Productions, a full-scale event management and production company; BET Home Entertainment, a collection of BET-branded offerings for the home environment including DVDs and video-on-demand; BET Mobile, a service venture into the lucrative world of ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, an extension of BET network programming for global distribution.

