Sympatico.ca Unveils iPad-Ready Portal with Video Powered by Brightcove

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 12, 2010—Brightcove, the leading online video platform, today announced that Sympatico.ca, Bell Canada’s consumer portal, has introduced an iPad-ready website with video powered by Brightcove. The first Canadian media company to implement the Brightcove HTML5 solution, Sympatico.ca’s news and entertainment video portal can now be viewed on any HTML5-compatible device, including the Apple iPad, iPhone® and iPod® touch.

“Sympatico.ca is one of Canada’s leading destinations for online video content, and we’re committed to providing the same high-quality experience to consumers on any device,” said Gavin Lucas, Product Manager for Video at Sympatico.ca. “The Brightcove platform helps our organization stay on the leading edge of technology trends and accelerate time to market for our video initiatives, which must now include both the PC Web and new mobile devices like the iPad.”

Sympatico.ca provides an integrated collection of local, national and global online content through its network of national Canadian Internet media properties, including Fashionism.ca, CelebEdge.ca, InMusic.ca, InMovies.ca, and Push.ca. With Brightcove, Sympatico.ca is able to deliver the highest quality user experience possible across all of its properties, as well as extend the reach of its video content through Brightcove’s advanced social sharing capabilities.

Additionally, The Brightcove Experience for HTML5 provides Sympatico.ca with support for intelligent device detection, playlist rendering and playback of H.264 encoded video content on HTML5-compatible mobile devices like the iPad. As a result, Sympatico.ca is able to automatically deliver H.264 video simultaneously to Adobe® Flash® and HTML5 video experiences, enabling the organization to enjoy the broadest possible reach for its video content and cover the full spectrum of consumer use cases across the PC Web and mobile devices.

“Sympatico.ca is a digital media powerhouse with a wide range of extremely popular websites and innovative online video offerings,” said Jeff Whatcott, senior vice president of marketing at Brightcove. “We are excited to see their flagship portal, Sympatico.ca, take advantage of Brightcove’s HTML5 solution and extend the reach of their online video initiatives to the iPad and other Apple devices."

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 45 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

About Sympatico.ca

Sympatico.ca offers Canada’s top selection of relevant French and English Canadian online content. Launched in 1995, Sympatico.ca has differentiated itself from competitors as an all-Canadian portal offering innovative solutions to both users and advertisers. With its ability to reach more than 75% of Canadians online, unmatched online content and services, and the proven expertise of its team, Sympatico.ca is the online publisher of choice for advertisers. For more information, visit http://advertise.sympatico.ca.

