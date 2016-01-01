SPIN Announces it will use Brightcove Platform to Expand Online Video Operations to iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch

The Brightcove Experience for HTML5 will provide full access to video content on SPIN.com on Apple mobile devices

NEW YORK, NY, April 1, 2010 – SPIN Media today announced that it will use the recently launched Brightcove Experience for HTML5 solution to ensure video content on SPIN.com will be available to visitors using Apple devices that do not support Flash video, including the hotly anticipated iPad, as well as the iPhone® and iPod® Touch. SPIN is the third Brightcove customer, along with Time Inc. and The New York Times, to announce that it will leverage the Brightcove Experience for HTML5 solution to make its Web site iPad compatible. SPIN.com has been featured on multiple iPad tutorials on Apple’s Web site already.

SPIN.com’s rich video content has helped the site grow traffic exponentially over the last several years. With more users turning to mobile devices for their Web browsing, and the iPad expected to grow that number substantially, it was imperative that SPIN leverage a technology that could guarantee users the same quality of experience whether browsing at home, or on the go.

“Along with the extraordinary writing for which SPIN has long been known, we believe the exclusive video content we’ve brought to our site has helped grow our brand tremendously,” said Malcolm Campbell, Publisher, SPIN. “In order to ensure we keep growing, we had to make sure users on these devices could access all of our content. Brightcove offered that solution and we’re thrilled with the results.”

The Brightcove Experience for HTML5 provides a new embed code that auto-detects the device used by a consumer to access the SPIN Web site. When accessed through a device that supports Flash, the Brightcove platform provides a Flash-based video experience on the SPIN site. If the Web site is accessed via the iPad, iPhone or iPod touch, the Brightcove platform will automatically display an HTML5 video. SPIN has been a Brightcove customer since 2008.

"SPIN has integrated video on their Web site extraordinarily successfully for several years. New devices like the iPad present a unique opportunity to expand SPIN's audience and drive readership and engagement with its content," said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. "We are very happy that SPIN is one of the first customers to take advantage of the Brightcove Experience for HTML5 to produce an iPad-ready Web site.”

About SPIN:

Since 1985, SPIN magazine has been known for giving the first national exposure to many of history’s most important recording artists. The publication has since expanded to be a monthly resource for all things prominent in music. Its leading web presence offers daily unique content and breaking news for readers and listeners through www.spin.com. SPIN celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2010.

About Brightcove:

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 42 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

CONTACT:

Lacy Pica/Kevin Ray

BNC

lacy.pica@pmkbnc.com / kevin.ray@pmkbnc.com

212.373.6144

Kristin Cronin

Brightcove

617-245-5094

kcronin@brightcove.com

iPhone and iPod are trademarks of Apple, Inc.