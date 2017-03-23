Southern Cross Austereo Chooses Brightcove to Revamp Online Video

Sydney, 23 March, 2017 — Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Southern Cross Austereo (SCA), one of Australia’s largest commercial broadcasting companies, has selected Brightcove’s Video Cloud platform as the foundation for its online video offering. The partnership solidifies Brightcove’s position as the online video platform of choice for Australian and New Zealand media companies.

With Brightcove Video Cloud, SCA can now publish videos faster through a single, integrated video platform to manage its entire content workflow. It can publish direct to any device, anytime, and Brightcove Video Cloud’s custom analytics allows SCA to gain critical insights into how its video content is consumed across its multiple brands, including the Hit Network and Triple M. These insights will also form the basis of future content strategies to ensure SCA is publishing engaging content for viewers.

In addition, SCA is leveraging Brightcove’s integration with leading ad servers to increase the performance of ads inserted in video content. In its first week of deployment, SCA had already seen an increase in engagement from an average of 40% at best to a rate of 75%-80% completion compared to its previous video platform provider.

Using Brightcove Social, the industry’s first end-to-end social video management and distribution solution, SCA can now easily edit, publish, and track videos in the native playback environments of Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and company websites from the Brightcove Video Cloud portal. Streamlining workflow and increasing social video return on investment through Brightcove Social is a crucial differentiator for SCA.

“We turned to Brightcove because we needed the best-in-class video platform and we needed it fast,” said Paul Strasser, Director of Digital Video Product, Southern Cross Austereo. “Our previous provider gave us an unrealistic window of time to migrate off their platform and Brightcove stepped up to the challenge. The migration process was incredibly quick — within a week, we were up and running on the new platform with our entire video library, which meant we could see results almost immediately. Beyond just the technology itself, the level of engagement and support from Brightcove is incomparable to our past experiences. We’ve already seen a significant improvement in the way we manage and publish video content to our audience, and are positive we’ll continue to see even greater results thanks to Brightcove.”

Mark Stanton, Vice President of Australia and New Zealand at Brightcove, said: “SCA’s migration to Brightcove further solidifies our industry leading position in Australia. We now power the video content for all national commercial FM radio stations and four out of five of the top broadcasters in Australia and New Zealand, making us the partner of choice for leading media companies. This validates the benefits our technology offers brands and our proven commitment to supporting our customers.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About SCA

Southern Cross Austereo operates 78 metropolitan and regional commercial radio stations, 107 regional commercial television stations, 41 apps, 94 websites and 7 digital only radio stations. It is the #1 radio company in social media with 10.8M Facebook Fans, 2.3M Twitter followers, 1.2M Instagram followers, and 146k YouTube subscribers.

