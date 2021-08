Eco-friendly online outreach is first initiative in a broad relationship

(Los Angeles CA, 1/31/08) - Showtime Networks is taking its 2008 Primetime Emmy campaign online in a modern approach which provides members of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (ATAS) an efficient and eco-friendly option to screen eligible programming for awards consideration. Working with Internet TV leader Brightcove Inc., they will deliver a customized Internet-based experience that allows voting members to view full seasons of Showtime's original series beginning February 15 and throughout the June balloting and final August judging phases. SHOWTIME is the first network to make entire seasons available to Academy members via the internet.

Showtime will utilize Brightcove's soon-to-be-released Internet TV service, "Brightcove Show," an innovative Internet TV application that delivers an instant, full screen, broadcast quality viewing experience direct to each member's computer through standard Web browsers. Instead, Showtime will send a brochure/ mailer with program information and select episodes on three DVD's (down from 20 last year) along with a unique passcode that will allow access to an ATAS members only site, http://sho.com/foryourconsideration, to view full seasons of its signature original programming eligible for Primetime Emmy Award consideration.

Members will be able to stream complete current seasons of "Weeds," "Dexter," "Brotherhood," "Californication," and "The L Word." Shows that have yet to debut on the network - "The Tudors Season 2," "Tracey Ullman's State of the Union," "This American Life Season 2," and a new television film "An American Crime," starring Catherine Keener (CAPOTE) and Ellen Page (JUNO) - will roll out throughout the campaign season as they become available.

"This year's Primetime Emmy campaign initiative was driven by a goal to create a new and unique way for voters to view Showtime's eligible programming anywhere in the U.S," said Richard Licata, Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications for Showtime. "Rob Hayes, Senior Vice President/General Manager, Showtime Digital Media, suggested we collaborate with the creative minds at Brightcove - a win-win not only for Showtime and its programming but for the thousands who will enjoy this cutting edge TV/internet experience. This will eliminate the enormous amount of packaging which has inundated members and ultimately ends up in our landfills," he added.

"Showtime's rollout of Brightcove Show to support its 2008 Primetime Emmy Campaign is demonstrative of the network's continued willingness to push innovation on all fronts, from its original programming to the way it interacts with Academy members," said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove Chairman and CEO. "This campaign is the latest extension of Brightcove and Showtime' ongoing relationship to deliver high quality web video to Showtime's broader online audience. We look forward to helping Showtime execute a successful Primetime Emmy campaign."

This initiative is the first in an overall working partnership between the two companies, which includes Showtime's use of Brightcove for the programming and distribution of video content on www.sho.com, the network's official home on the Internet.

The new Showtime Emmy site will be live exclusively to Television Academy members as of February 15, 2008.

ABOUT SHOWTIME NETWORKS

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CBS Corporation, owns and operates the premium television networks SHOWTIME, THE MOVIE CHANNEL and FLIX, as well as the multiplex channels SHOWTIME 2, SHOWTIME SHOWCASE, SHOWTIME EXTREME, SHOWTIME BEYOND, SHOWTIME NEXT, SHOWTIME WOMEN, SHOWTIME FAMILY ZONE and THE MOVIE CHANNEL XTRA. SNI also offers SHOWTIME HD, THE MOVIE CHANNEL HD, SHOWTIME ON DEMAND and THE MOVIE CHANNEL ON DEMAND. SNI is also an owner and manager of SUNDANCE CHANNEL, a venture of NBC Universal, Robert Redford and SNI. SNI also manages Smithsonian Networks, a joint venture between SNI and the Smithsonian Institution. All SNI feeds provide enhanced sound using Dolby Digital 5.1. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV.

ABOUT BRIGHTCOVE

Brightcove is an Internet TV platform that empowers video producers and programmers to build broadband businesses while giving viewers more choices and control over their use of video and television. Founded by Internet pioneer Jeremy Allaire in 2004 and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Brightcove is the market-leading Internet video partner for international news and entertainment businesses, including A&E Television Networks, CBS Corporation, Discovery Communications Inc., Dow Jones & Company, Inc., Fox Entertainment Group, MTV Networks, National Geographic, The New York Times Company, Sony BMG Music Entertainment, Time, Inc., Warner Music Group, and Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive.

