PrimeTime Entertainment Launches in Thailand, Selects Brightcove’s Zencoder to Power Multi-screen Video and On-demand Content

SINGAPORE, March 2, 2015 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that PrimeTime Entertainment, Thailand’s newest on-demand streaming service, has partnered with Brightcove to power transcoding for its over-the-top (OTT) entertainment channel. With Brightcove's Zencoder cloud-based encoding service, PrimeTime is able to rapidly deliver high-quality video on-demand (VOD) content to satisfy audiences across platforms and devices.

"With the biggest on-demand selection of movies and TV series in Thailand, we manage a huge volume of content spanning popular movie franchises, indie movie jewels, all-time classics and whole seasons of TV dramas and comedies," said Kasidit Kolasastraseni, Founder and CEO for PrimeTime Solution Pte., Ltd and PrimeTime Entertainment Pte., Ltd. "Our goal is to deliver video content to consumers quickly and on the connected device of their choice. This requires tremendous video processing power and the Brightcove Zencoder service gives us impressive savings in time, resources and costs throughout our media processing workflow."

PrimeTime selected Zencoder for its consistently fast encoding times and its simplicity and ease of use over previous in-house deployments. Zencoder’s well-tuned encoding software, intelligent queueing algorithms and instant scalability, has enabled PrimeTime to release to market new movie and series titles every week. Up to 70 shows are encoded per day with Zencoder, enabling PrimeTime to deliver video to consumers in 720p and 1080p with 5.1 surround sound for a high-quality viewing and cinema-like experience. Zencoder’s well documented API, easy-to-use API Request Builder and rich integration libraries also allows PrimeTime to seamlessly integrate Zencoder into its broader content workflow to scale media processing operations in the cloud.

“We are focused on providing the best possible encoding performance, in terms of speed, reliability and efficiency," said Mark Blair, Vice President of Asia Pacific at Brightcove. "PrimeTime is set to change the local OTT video streaming landscape in Thailand and we are excited for the company to take advantage of the power of our Zencoder cloud-based encoding solution to scale its video initiatives even further as a home-grown, world-class video streaming service."

Brightcove Zencoder’s cloud-based approach gives media organisations access to unlimited video encoding power through a simple API, without the expense and complexity of traditional encoding hardware. Zencoder's VOD service converts videos into interoperable formats so that content publishers can quickly distribute video to consumers on virtually any Internet-connected device. In addition to the VOD encoding service, Brightcove also offers the Zencoder Live Cloud Transcoding service that allows publishers to scale live event transcoding and easily deliver high-quality viewing experiences.

About PrimeTime Entertainment

PrimeTime Entertainment Company Limited is a provider of on-demand Internet streaming media that allows consumers to watch Hollywood movies and TV series on their mobile, tablet, laptop or smart TV. With the newest content than any home entertainment service or DVD retailer in Thailand, the biggest on-demand selection and the highest quality movie and TV series library, viewers can watch their favourite content on PrimeTime anytime and anywhere. To subscribe, visit www.GoPrimetime.tv

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is a leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,500 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

