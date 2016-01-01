Playbuzz Partners with Brightcove for Industry-Leading HTML5 Video Player to Further Elevate Video Capabilities

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced today that it has partnered with award-winning storytelling platform Playbuzz, to deliver seamless video viewing experiences across multiple devices. Playbuzz will implement Brightcove’s HTML5 technology within its existing video player, which enables premium publishers worldwide to easily create visually-stunning, engaging video content – no video or editing experience required.

Premium brands and publishers worldwide rely on the Playbuzz platform to author, distribute and monetize interactive editorial and commercial content that speaks the language of today’s users. Playbuzz’s storytelling tools are optimized for maximum social interaction and proven to increase audience engagement and drive brand awareness.

“We are continuously working with top publishers and brands to help them produce engaging, visual-first video content that aligns with modern content consumption habits,” said Tom Pachys, Chief Operating Officer at Playbuzz. “Brightcove’s high-performing HTML5 video player complements our existing video tool by ensuring a positive user experience for all those who consume Playbuzz-powered video content, and provides us with dependable storage for all video content created using the Playbuzz platform. This integration cements them as a valued partner of ours.”

The Brightcove HTML5 video player is the industry’s top-performing player, boasting technological advantages well above industry standards that ensure quick content loading times and seamless viewing experiences on multiple devices and platforms, particularly mobile.

“Users are constantly searching for great content online – especially stories that keep them hooked from beginning to end,” said Andrew Feinberg, CEO of Brightcove. “We are thrilled that Playbuzz is utilizing our technology to deliver high-quality video tools to their partners who are eager for readers to enjoy the content consumption journey.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About Playbuzz

Founded in 2012 by Shaul Olmert and Tom Pachys, Playbuzz is a leading storytelling platform used by the world's premium publishers and brands to author, distribute and monetize interactive stories that drive audience engagement.

The company has over 150 employees across its offices in New York, London, Tel Aviv, Hamburg, São Paulo, Moscow and Los Angeles. Playbuzz's rapid growth is fueled by the adoption of its platform by premium publishers and brands who use the company's interactive storytelling and real-time analytics tools to engage users, boost their reach, raise brand awareness, improve monetization capabilities, and optimize content for maximum social interaction. The Playbuzz network reaches hundreds of millions of users every month through its partners and through its owned and operated website, playbuzz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.