OUTtv Selects Brightcove OTT Flow Powered by Accedo for OUTtvGO OTT Service

BOSTON & VANCOUVER, May 9, 2018 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, and Accedo, the video experience pioneer, announced today that OUTtv, Canada’s only television network focusing on programming of interest to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBTQ) and progressive audiences, has selected OTT video solution, OTT Flow to power OUTtvGo, their over-the-top (OTT) video service.

Launched in August 2017, OUTtvGo is an ambitious, on-demand, video streaming service bringing the best of OUTtv to subscribers. According to OUTtvGo, in the last twelve months its subscriber base has grown by more than 260% and streams have increased by more than 670%. The service is available in Canada for iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Roku and on web browsers for $3.99 a month.

“OUTtv has a rich history as a broadcaster in Canada, but we are ultimately an entertainment company for the LGBTQ community worldwide. Our audience’s viewing habits have changed and OUTtvGo provides them with the ability to stream our content at any time on multiple devices,” Brad Danks, CEO, OUTtv, said. “Brightcove is helping us achieve that vision. Leveraging OTT Flow, we have a solution that enables digital rights management, which was a critical feature, and the high-quality video playback that today’s consumer expects.”

OUTtv debuted in 2001 as PrideVision TV and was the first ever LGBTQ broadcaster in the world. It rebranded as OUTtv in 2005. In the years since, the broadcaster has established itself as the premiere television network for the LGBTQ community in Canada. The network features original series programming such as Sex & Violence, Knock Knock Ghost, Don’t Quit Your Gay Job and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula as well as popular programming from all over the world including RuPaul’s Drag Race, Hey Qween, Neighbours and Queer as Folk.

“OUTtv is a broadcaster that understands that its future is delivering its content anywhere its viewers are,” Anil Jain, executive vice president and general manager, Media, Brightcove, said. “In doing so, it’s opening new revenue streams and delivering its content to audiences that otherwise wouldn’t be able to experience it. We’re pleased to be working with OUTtv on its streaming subscription service and applaud its approach to a digital future.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About OUTtv

OUTtv is Canada’s national LGBTQ television network that offers a compelling mix of drama, comedy, talk and award-winning movies. Their original programming includes Sex & Violence, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, Don’t Quit Your Gay Job, Knock Knock Ghost and Fabulocity. OUTtv is the exclusive initial license holder for the Canadian broadcasts of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Untucked. OUTtvGo is OUTtv’s streaming platform where subscribers can stream their favorite series and movies and discover new content exclusive to the service. In Canada, OUTtvGo is available for iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Roku and on web browsers for $3.99 a month. To learn more about OUTtv visit outtv.ca.

ACCEDO: FOR ALL VIDEO SERVICE PROVIDERS EMBRACING CHANGE

Accedo (www.accedo.tv) is the trusted video experience transformation pioneer improving the lives of video consumers by the hundreds of millions. Over the years, Accedo has earned the trust of the world’s leading video service providers – customers to whom two goals are paramount: explore new opportunities to monetize video and transform video services to meet rapidly changing consumer expectations.

With this in mind Accedo has developed Accedo One™, the first cloud platform dedicated to providing operators, broadcasters and brands with the freedom to build, manage and deploy high-quality, engaging video experiences the way they want to.

