Neil Lieberman Joins Brightcove as Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON, February 5, 2015 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Neil Lieberman has joined the company’s executive team as Chief Marketing Officer. Lieberman will be responsible for driving Brightcove’s worldwide branding and positioning, as well as the company’s corporate marketing and marketing communications strategy.

"I am excited to welcome Neil to our team, as he brings deep experience in leading marketing organizations and a successful track record that covers several decades," said David Mendels, Brightcove’s chief executive officer. "Additionally, his expertise in cloud-based solutions will be crucial as we look to drive brand awareness, engagement and traction with prospective and existing customers in the year ahead."

Lieberman has more than 30 years of experience in marketing and business development for a wide range of software and technology companies. Most recently, he served as the Chief Marketing Officer for VFA, a provider of cloud-based facilities capital planning software and services. Previously, as the Executive Director of Unified Communications at AT&T, Mr. Lieberman led the development and launch of the company’s first cloud-based communications service. Prior to AT&T, he served as the Vice President of Marketing at Interwise, where he drove revenue growth and strategic partnerships that led to the company’s acquisition by AT&T. Lieberman has held other senior level positions at Intralinks, Monitor Company, Lotus Development Corporation and Information Resources. He received his BS degree from Princeton University and holds an MBA from the Sloan School of Management at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"I am delighted to join the Brightcove team at this exciting time in the company’s history," said Lieberman. "The exponential growth of video across multiple devices shows its potential to be the most influential media in the world for evoking and conveying emotions and ideas. Over the past 10 years, Brightcove has led the industry in delivering technology to help organizations unleash the power of video. As the company enters its second decade, Brightcove continues to maintain its leadership as a technology innovator and provide expert services and actionable insights that deliver value to customers around the world."

