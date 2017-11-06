Hong Kong’s LKFtv Comes Alive on Brightcove Video Platform

HONG KONG, November 6, 2017 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that LKF Media, a subsidiary of Lan Kwai Fong Group, has selected Brightcove Video Cloud to power video content on LKFtv, a new curated online video channel delivering short-form videos to younger audiences in Hong Kong.

The iconic Lan Kwai Fong Group is credited with developing the Lan Kwai Fong (LKF) entertainment district in Hong Kong. As a well-known property developer, Lan Kwai Fong Group wanted to leverage their brand value and industry know-how to create a unique offering to both fans and brands in the region, therefore LKFtv was launched with a video rich experience, powered by the Brightcove video platform.

In addition to owning and operating a curated video centric website, LKFtv’s production team develops new formats, delivers hit shows, and works with clients on branded content. They partner with popular Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s) and international publishers to provide a mix of music, food, and fashion related programming to its audience.

“Our ambition is to entertain people not only when they come to Lan Kwai Fong, but also when they visit LKFtv. Although LKFtv is an entertainment publication that leverages our brand, it does not serve as a marketing tool for our real estate venues. It is genuinely a consumer oriented destination for our target audience of millennials who are online, mobile and social. Bringing LKFtv alive meant investing in the best technology to deliver the best video viewing experience on our online property. A key reason for using Brightcove was so that we could have the ability to control the video player experience, ad inventory and scalability of our site as we expand internationally.” Yaron Jacobs, CEO of LKF Media, said.

“LKF Group is a great example of how established brands continue to innovate and seek new opportunities in ever changing marketplace. We are delighted to work with LKF Group to power their ambition and showcase such an unique use case. The intricacies and challenges of deploying video globally behind the scenes is what we at Brightcove do, so our clients like LKFtv can focus on providing amazing video experiences that get real results.” Ben Morrell, General Manager, Asia at Brightcove said.

To help with the design and launch of LKFtv, LKF Media also tapped into Ideal Systems, a media systems integrator that specialises in broadcast and enterprise solutions and one of Brightcove’s channel partners in the Asia region.

