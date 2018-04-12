Equitymaster India Selects Brightcove to Stream Online Video to 1.7 Million Users

BOSTON & MUMBAI, April 12, 2018 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Equitymaster, a financial research publisher based in India, has selected the Brightcove’s video platform to manage and stream video content on its website.

Equitymaster has over 1.7 million users across 72 countries worldwide. It is India's leading independent equity research initiative and the most preferred destination for consumers interested in investing news and information. Equitymaster’s online portal features videos in a variety of content styles such as marketing content, product knowledge videos, and videos in customer newsletters.

“Equitymaster recognizes the power of video as a content medium for its members, and here at Brightcove we certainly share in that belief,” Ben Morrell, general manager, Asia at Brightcove, said. “We’re excited to see Equitymaster leverage our video platform to deliver high-quality video experiences to its user base of 1.7 million and to witness the powerful results of their new video-centric approach.”

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

About Equitymaster:

Since 1996, Equitymaster has been the source for honest and credible opinions on the Indian stock markets. With solid research and in-depth analysis Equitymaster is dedicated towards making its readers- smarter, more confident and richer every day. Here's why hundreds of thousands of readers spread across more than 70 countries Trust Equitymaster.

Press Contact

Global:

Meredith Duhaime

Brightcove

(617) 674-6510

press@brightcove.com

Asia:

Radha K Raman

Brightcove

+65 3163 5555

pressdesk.asia@brightcove.com

####

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.