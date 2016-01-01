Brightcove Redefines State-of-the-Art for Video Playback with the Launch of Perform

Brightcove Perform encompasses the leading HTML5-first video player technology, a robust set of management APIs, and the fastest performance optimization services to enable publishers to improve speed to market and create high quality, immersive video experiences across devices

AMSTERDAM, September 11, 2014 - Today at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC), Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, launched Brightcove Perform, a high performance service for creating and managing video player experiences that redefines video playback across devices. Perform powers cross-platform video playback with a full set of management APIs, performance optimization services, and the leading HTML5-first Brightcove Player, delivering a high quality user experience to end users. Perform also supports HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) video playback across devices, along with analytics integrations, content protection, and both server-side and client-side ad insertion.

The underlying Brightcove video player in Perform is the fastest loading player on the market today, according to head-to-head comparisons, loading up to 70% faster than competitive players, including YouTube’s. The player supports HLS across all major mobile and desktop platforms for simplified workflows and uniform, high quality, cross-platform user experiences. Perform’s plugin architecture also allows for control and management of playback features in a discrete and extensible manner. New features can be added with pure JavaScript, JSON and CSS, and the player stays lean by only loading resources required for the features that are configured. Additionally, Perform gives content providers a flexible player with a constant stream of innovative add-ons from a broad ecosystem of partners and open-source contributions from the Video.js community. The new Brightcove Player will also be available soon as part of Brightcove’s flagship Video Cloud online video platform.

Perform is a powerful addition to the Brightcove family of products and will be a key driver in the company’s ongoing mission to revolutionize the way video is experienced on every screen. Developer-friendly and built for the future, Perform is designed to serve the needs of the world’s leading video publishers by plugging into bespoke workflows and working seamlessly with other modular services from Brightcove, such as the Zencoder cloud transcoding and Once server-side ad insertion platforms. Additionally, Perform integrates with the Brightcove Once UX product to provide a powerful hybrid ad solution (see separate release).

"Perform is a groundbreaking innovation, as we are the first to offer a truly enterprise-grade player as a standalone service," said David Mendels, chief executive officer at Brightcove. "As video continues to grow, consumers need reliability and speed, and publishers need simplicity. The plugin architecture, speed, scale, and playback technology integrated in Perform is remarkable and will help video publishers increase their speed to market and engage their audiences on a global scale."

Brightcove Perform is available now. For more information, visit: http://www.brightcove.com.

