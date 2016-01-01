Brightcove Powers Yelp's New Video Feature

BOSTON, July 28, 2014 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced that Yelp, which connects people with great local businesses, has launched a new video feature powered by Brightcove. Yelp users can upload short video clips up to 12 seconds long with the help of the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform and the Brightcove Zencoder cloud-based encoding service.

Yelp, which generated an average of 132 million monthly unique visitors in Q1 2014, launched the video feature to its Elite users in early July and is now rolling it out to the masses. Video content can range from the scenery and setting around a business to the ambiance and services inside. Other users can easily view these videos through the Yelp mobile app.

Yelp is relying on Brightcove Video Cloud to allow video upload to iPhones, with plans to add Android devices in the near future. Additionally, the iPhone app is taking advantage of the Brightcove Zencoder service to deliver the video to Video Cloud, where it is then encoded in various renditions to play back across devices.

"This is an exciting time in the evolution of Yelp, and the addition of videos proves the company's commitment to giving its users and businesses around the world the best possible experience," said Anil Jain, senior vice president and general manager for media at Brightcove. "We are proud to partner with Yelp and look forward to working together to add more video features and offerings in the future."

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, offers a family of products that revolutionize the way organizations deliver video experiences. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider and Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service. Brightcove has more than 5,500 customers in over 70 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate video experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

