Brightcove Powers the Next Generation of Online Video with the New Video Cloud

Delivers faster time-to-live, mobile publishing, custom analytics, and industry-leading playback to enable broadcasters, marketers, and content owners to capitalize on exponential demand for video content

BOSTON, July 16, 2015 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced general availability of the new Brightcove Video Cloud, the company’s flagship solution re-architected to simplify the complexity of next-generation online video distribution and publishing. The new Video Cloud incorporates a beautiful new HTML5 user interface, faster upload and playback, mobile publishing, and new custom analytics to scale workflows, speed time-to-live, and measure the impact of video content. Using Brightcove’s next-generation Video Cloud, organizations can expand audience reach, propagate their brand, and engage audiences across devices and platforms.

Simplifying Delivery of Video to Every Destination and Device

The new Brightcove Video Cloud is engineered to simplify the complexities of publishing video across devices and destinations. Video Cloud delivers marketers, broadcasters, publishers, content distributors, and content owners an advanced solution that streamlines video workflow, delivers it to every platform, and provides insight into consumption of video content. New features include:

Faster time-to-live new publishing workflows via a faster upload module, folders, new user interface (UI), and role-based permission speed time-to-live and improve content management and control.

Mobile publishing - new responsive HTML5 interface allows upload, management, and publishing of video anytime, anywhere across desktops, tablets, and mobile.

- new responsive HTML5 interface allows upload, management, and publishing of video anytime, anywhere across desktops, tablets, and mobile. Advanced video analytics - a Custom Report Builder that enables analytics and scheduled reporting across Video Cloud accounts to deliver insight into video performance.

- a Custom Report Builder that enables analytics and scheduled reporting across Video Cloud accounts to deliver insight into video performance. Industry-leading playback Video Cloud incorporates the latest Brightcove video player for faster load time, shorter time to first frame, and industry-leading HTML5 playback to deliver an exceptional viewer experience on any screen.

Social publishing - enhanced synchronization and publishing to YouTube from Video Cloud to extend branded content to social platforms.

- enhanced synchronization and publishing to YouTube from Video Cloud to extend branded content to social platforms. Integrations - connections to leading content management systems (CMS) such as Drupal, Adobe Experience Manager, WordPress, and SharePoint.

Platform APIs - built entirely on new, high-performance application program interfaces (APIs), the new Video Cloud enables publishers to leverage all the capabilities of the Ingestion, CMS, Player, Player management, or Analytics modules of the Video Cloud platform through well-designed REST APIs and integrate them into existing or custom architectures. These new APIs allow Video Cloud to fit into any part of an end-to-end video workflow.

New Brightcove customers who purchase Video Cloud services automatically have access to the latest Video Cloud features and capabilities. Existing customers can access the new Video Cloud at no charge by visiting studio.brightcove.com. Companies who are not current Brightcove customers can access a free Video Cloud trial at https://register.brightcove.com/.

“The new Video Cloud is the first in a wave of major product refreshes and new capabilities from Brightcove to address the next-generation of video publishing and distribution as companies rush to meet exponential consumer demand for video content. The new Video Cloud delivers the workflows and performance that allow our customers to accelerate time-to-live, publish video from any device, scale content management, and understand the impact of video through analytics and reporting.” - David Mendels, CEO, Brightcove

“The new Video Cloud merits world-class design and performance accolades with its new mobile friendly HTML5 support and increased publishing speed. New intriguing menus, a slick user interface, and cutting-edge functionalities mesh perfectly together to bring all users an unmatched video publishing experience.” - Gabriel Marcoccia, Manager of Video Content, Rogers Digital Media

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has more than 5,500 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

