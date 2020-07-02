Brightcove to Power Willie Nelson’s Iconic 4th of July Picnic Celebration

BOSTON, July 2, 2020 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s leading video technology platform, today announced Brightcove Live is the video technology behind Willie Nelson’s annual 4th of July Picnic. In its 47th year, Luck Productions needed to quickly and easily pivot the annual event to a virtual 90-minute concert film segment, and called on Brightcove to stream the event to its dedicated audience after successfully live-streaming A Night for Austin last month. The annual 4th of July Picnic will be live streamed from Willie Nelson’s Luck Saloon and Chapel, on July 4, 2020 at 3:30 PM C.T., and can be viewed on www.luck.stream and www.williepicnic.com. Additionally, SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse channel will broadcast the 90-minute stream to subscribers.

With the ability to simultaneously bring millions of dedicated fans together virtually to experience the music they love, Brightcove’s leading live streaming technology will deliver Willie Nelson’s loyal fanbase a high-quality live concert experience, featuring interviews with characters from the Picnic’s past, as well as new, live performances from their favorite artists such as Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Margo Price, Steve Earle, and Kurt Vile.

Willie Nelson’s annual 4th of July Picnic is yet another entertainment event that needed to quickly pivot to a digital experience, further proving that video – and in particular Brightcove’s video technology – is playing an evolutionary role in the future of music entertainment. Successfully leveraging Brightcove’s live streaming technology for past events, production company Luck Reunion, knew Brightcove was the video vendor that could, once again, deliver audiences the exceptional viewing experience they expected year after year.

One dollar from each ticket sold will support The Luck Reunion Fund, managed by the Austin Community Foundation, directly benefiting five designated organizations. Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, and Karbach Love Street will also be matching donations. Beneficiaries for this event include All Together ATX, Six Square, Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, SIMS Foundation, and Central Texas Foodbank.

“Our goal with this year’s 4th of July Picnic is to bring it back to what it was – in the only way we can during these times. Video is the only way to accomplish that goal, and by partnering with Brightcove, we are using the best video technology on the market to deliver audiences the exceptional experience they need to stay connected to their beloved music,” Ellee Fletcher Durniak, Co-Founder, Luck Productions. “In addition to maintaining our annual event, we’re also raising money for a great cause, therefore it was important for us to continue working with Brightcove as we know we could count on them for an easy to implement, yet reliable and scalable experience.”

“The music entertainment industry is forever changed, and video is at the forefront of its evolution. Even beyond the pandemic, we’ll continue to see organizations use video to connect with their audiences as it’s the only way to deliver the authentic, real-life experience that viewers crave,” said Sara Larsen, CMO, Brightcove. “Over the last few months, we’ve helped many organizations quickly launch high-quality digital experiences, and the success of those events further demonstrates that Brightcove’s video technology is essential to a thriving entertainment industry. We’ve had the pleasure of working with some of the best performers in the entertainment industry, such as Willie Nelson himself, and we’re proud they’ve all trusted Brightcove to be the video platform that keeps them connected to their audiences.”

Tickets for digital admission to the picnic are $35 ahead of the event and $45 day-of-show, which can be purchased at www.williepicnic.com. Tickets to the event grant access to highly curated food and beverage delivery packages from Assembly Kitchen, Austin Food and Wine Alliance grant recipients, and Sourced Craft Cocktails.

About Luck Productions

Luck Productions is a rogue cultural collective headquartered in Willie Nelson’s Luck, TX. Anchored by its flagship event, the annual Luck Reunion—also dubbed as the “Anti-Coachella” by Fast Company—Luck Productions creates experiences that embrace our past while cultivating new traditions in American roots culture. In addition to the Reunion, Luck Productions has hosted pop-up events including "Luck Mansion" residencies during Nashville’s AmericanaFest; a featured stage activation during Highwater Festival; the "Luck Hotel" content and concert series in Dallas; and the new "Luck Social" supper and song series held in Luck, TX. After the postponement of Luck Reunion 2020, Luck Productions kicked it into high gear with a virtual festival Til’ Further Notice – a live streaming concept that raised upwards $200,000 for participating artists and partnering nonprofits who are heavily impacted by the current disaster. Read more about it via Pollstar.

About Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV)

We are the people behind the world’s leading video technology platform. With our award-winning technology and services, we help organizations in more than 70 countries meet business challenges and create strategic opportunities by inspiring, entertaining, and engaging their audiences through video.

Since Brightcove was established in 2004, we have consistently pushed boundaries to create a platform for people who are serious about video: one that is robust, scalable, and intuitive. Benefiting from a global infrastructure, unrivalled customer support, an extensive partner ecosystem, and relentless investment in R&D, Brightcove video sets the standard for professional grade video management, distribution, and monetization. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.