Brightcove to Power “A Night for Austin,” a Two-Hour Virtual Concert Hosted by Paul Simon and Willie Nelson

The June 10th event will raise money for Austin businesses affected by COVID-19

BOSTON, June 4, 2020 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s leading video technology platform, today announced Brightcove Live will be the video technology behind “A Night For Austin,” a two-hour live-streamed, telethon-style event benefiting the Austin, Texas community. The June 10th event will feature at-home appearances by a star-studded roster of performers who are rallying around Austin’s vital businesses to raise funds for Austin Community Foundation. Viewers can watch “A Night for Austin” at www.anightforaustin.com or on CBS Austin at 8:00 pm CT.

A Night for Austin is leveraging Brightcove video to provide an exceptional viewing experience to viewers. Partnering with Luck Reunion, an experience-based collective, to produce the event, audiences will participate in a best-in-class viewing experience as it streams live performances from the artists’ homes. This event is further proof that music entertainment is evolving to reach broader audiences during this time, while also giving back to the community.

Viewers will get a glimpse at the faces and places that have kept Austin alive and will showcase at-home performances from Paul Simon and some of his closest friends, as well as highlight many of the iconic venues that have contributed to Austin’s status as a renowned cultural hub.

“Live music is a staple to the city of Austin, and it means so much to the city’s businesses that artists are rallying around them during these challenging times,” said Matt Bizer, CEO & Co-Founder of Luck Reunion. “This is a significant event for the city as it’s raising money for a great cause, and it’s imperative it goes off without a hitch. That is why we selected Brightcove as our video partner as they are known for their reliability and scalability. We are confident that Brightcove will deliver an exceptional viewer experience to audiences everywhere, and especially to the residents of Austin.”

“Giving back and supporting our local communities is paramount to Brightcove, and we’re thrilled to be a part of this great event for the city of Austin,” said Sara Larsen, CMO, Brightcove. “Not only are they raising money for a great cause, but they’re bringing together so many legendary performers to make a difference. We are excited we can help make this live event happen and are committed to exceeding expectations with a premium video experience for audiences tuning in around the globe.”

The event will raise funds for organizations throughout Austin via the Austin Community Foundation. All donations received will go to Central Texas Food Bank, Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, MusiCares, PeopleFund, Southern Smoke Foundation, Six Square, and the Red River Cultural District.

To donate, please visit: https://www.anightforaustin.com/donate

About Luck Productions

Luck Productions is a rogue cultural collective headquartered in Willie Nelson’s Luck, TX. Anchored by its flagship event, the annual Luck Reunion—also dubbed as the “Anti-Coachella” by Fast Company—Luck Productions creates experiences that embrace our past while cultivating new traditions in American roots culture. In addition to the Reunion, Luck Productions has hosted pop-up events including "Luck Mansion" residencies during Nashville’s AmericanaFest; a featured stage activation during Highwater Festival; the "Luck Hotel" content and concert series in Dallas; and the new "Luck Social" supper and song series held in Luck, TX. After the postponement of Luck Reunion 2020, Luck Productions kicked it into high gear with a virtual festival Til’ Further Notice – a live streaming concept that raised upwards $200,000 for participating artists and partnering nonprofits who are heavily impacted by the current disaster. Read more about it via Pollstar.

About Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV)

We are the people behind the world’s leading video technology platform. With our award-winning technology and services, we help organizations in more than 70 countries meet business challenges and create strategic opportunities by inspiring, entertaining, and engaging their audiences through video.

Since Brightcove was established in 2004, we have consistently pushed boundaries to create a platform for people who are serious about video: one that is robust, scalable, and intuitive. Benefiting from a global infrastructure, unrivalled customer support, an extensive partner ecosystem, and relentless investment in R&D, Brightcove video sets the standard for professional grade video management, distribution, and monetization. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.