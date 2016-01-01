Brightcove PLAY 2012 to Feature Special Keynote Conversation with Jim Breyer, Erick Schonfeld & Jeremy Allaire

BOSTON, May 22, 2012 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced that the Brightcove PLAY 2012 global customer conference will feature a special keynote conversation with industry luminaries Jim Breyer, Erick Schonfeld and Brightcove chairman and CEO, Jeremy Allaire. The keynote will focus on the future of digital media, the transformation of news, entertainment and marketing content across the Web, mobile devices and connected TVs. A free live stream of the keynote presentation will be presented from 4:20 PM to 5:00 PM ET on Monday, June 25 at play.brightcove.com. Brightcove PLAY 2012 will take place from June 25 - 27 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston.

Jim Breyer is a Partner at Accel and is the President of Accel Management Company. Jim has been an investor in more than 30 consumer Internet, media, and technology companies that have completed public offerings or successful mergers. Several of these investments returned over 100 times their initial cost and many of these investments have returned over 25 times their cost to investors. In 2011 and 2012, Forbes ranked Breyer #1 in its Midas List of top technology investors. In August 2010, Fortune Magazine named Breyer the #1 smartest investor in technology, and one of the 10 smartest people in all of technology. Breyer is currently the lead/co-lead Investor/Director in several privately-held companies, such as Etsy, Legendary Pictures, and several others. Breyer is also on the board of directors of Facebook, Brightcove, Wal-Mart Stores, Dell, News Corporation, among others.

Erick Schonfeld is a technology journalist and the former Editor-in-Chief of TechCrunch. Prior to TechCrunch, he was Editor-at-Large for Business 2.0 magazine, where he wrote feature stories and ran their main blog, The Next Net. He also launched an online video series with CNN/Money and hosted regular panels and conferences. Schonfeld started his career at Fortune magazine in 1993. In 1999, he won the prize for best information technology submission at London’s Business Journalist of the Year Awards, and in 2001 he won the prize for best space submission at the Aerospace Journalist of the Year Awards in Paris. In 1996 and 1997, Schonfeld was recognized in the TJFR Business News Reporter’s list of the best and brightest financial journalists under the age of 30. He appears regularly on CNBC, CNN, and NY1, and is a frequent speaker at industry conferences.

Jeremy Allaire is founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Brightcove, founded in early 2004 with a vision to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. Prior to founding Brightcove, Jeremy worked as a technologist and entrepreneur-in-residence for Cambridge, MA-based venture capital firm General Catalyst, where he worked on companies and investments in broadband media, mobile content, e-commerce software and digital identity. Before General Catalyst, Jeremy was Chief Technology Officer of Macromedia, where he helped define and launch the Macromedia MX platform for Rich Internet Applications, helping to evolve Macromedia Flash into a dominant platform for rich media applications on the Internet. Jeremy joined Macromedia with its merger with Allaire Corporation, where Jeremy was a co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. Founded in 1995, Allaire Corporation was a pioneer in using the Web as an application platform, and its industry leading and award winning products power millions of websites, online services and business applications on the Internet.

Other confirmed speakers for Brightcove PLAY 2012 include representatives from Adobe, Akamai, The AOL On Network, AMC Networks, Boston Globe, Digitas, Google, IBM, Major League Gaming, Miami Dolphins, Oracle, PUMA International, STV and TVNZ.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, provides a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Brightcove Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, and Brightcove App Cloud, a pioneering content app platform. More than 4,200 customers in over 50 countries rely on Video Cloud to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

North America

Erika Shaffer

SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove

206-972-5514

erika@sutherlandgold.com

Europe

Sheena Riviera

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4064

sheena.riviera@axicom.com

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.