Brightcove Partners with Cvent to Power the Future of Virtual Events

BOSTON, September 22, 2020 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s leading video technology platform, today announced it is partnering with Cvent, the market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, to offer its video solutions as part of Cvent’s newly-launched Virtual Attendee Hub®. Through this partnership, Cvent customers can now easily launch reliable, scalable, and broadcast-grade video experiences to their audiences. Most significantly, this partnership unifies the two leaders in the video and event spaces – two markets that have become essential to building the future’s event industry.

In a short amount of time, virtual events have become table stakes for businesses that need to connect with employees, customers, and prospects. Comprehensive event and video software is fundamental not only for tracking engagement but for delivering a fully branded experience that drives leads, inspires loyalty, and fuels business growth. Now, through the Cvent and Brightcove partnership, businesses have the opportunity to deliver engaging event experiences – from registration through post-event analytics and attendee follow up.

“Technology is revolutionizing the way we interact and engage with one another, and this partnership brings together two industry leaders at just the right time,” said Reggie Aggarwal, Cvent CEO and Founder. “Brightcove’s broadcast-quality video complements Cvent’s comprehensive virtual event management offerings, giving our customers even more opportunity to engage their audiences and grow brand loyalty in a virtual environment through live, simul-live, or on-demand video experiences.”

The partnership comes on the heels of a record-breaking Cvent CONNECT, Cvent’s annual customer conference. This year’s virtual event brought together tens of thousands of attendees, making it the largest gathering of event and hospitality professionals in history. Over 43,000 people have registered for this free event that is still open for on-demand attendance. Brightcove’s video technology, including Brightcove Live, Video Cloud, and Brightcove Player, helped power the event that was hosted entirely on Cvent’s Virtual Attendee Hub.

“Our partnership with Cvent takes a long-term view of the event industry as a whole, one that recognizes that while recent events have been primarily virtual, organizations now recognize the value video brings to the overall event experience, thereby future events will embrace a hybrid model where audiences can engage both in-person and online,” said Jeff Ray, Brightcove CEO. “2020 has been an evolutionary moment for video, and we are amazed by how creative and innovative businesses have been since the sudden pivot to virtual events. Video has allowed all companies to embrace the new normal, whether that’s been streaming live events or using OTT channels to create a more long-term impact. Brightcove and Cvent’s partnership takes the event industry to the next level by offering limitless opportunities for businesses to create video experiences that are innovative and bold.”

To learn more about Cvent and how it successfully pivoted its event strategy and transitioned its in-person marquee customer conference to a virtual experience, including challenges, successes, and advice for the future, register for Brightcove’s Virtual Strategy Summit starting on 9/22 at 11:00 AM ET: https://info.brightcove.com/video-strategy-summit.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with nearly 4,000 employees, 30,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers the most comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create unmatched experiences. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV)

We are the people behind the world’s leading video technology platform. With our award-winning technology and services, we help organizations in more than 70 countries meet business challenges and create strategic opportunities by inspiring, entertaining, and engaging their audiences through video.

Since Brightcove was established in 2004, we have consistently pushed boundaries to create a platform for people who are serious about video: one that is robust, scalable, and intuitive. Benefiting from a global infrastructure, unrivalled customer support, an extensive partner ecosystem, and relentless investment in R&D, Brightcove video sets the standard for professional grade video management, distribution, and monetization. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.