Brightcove Launches New Video Content Marketplace in Partnership with Vemba

Allows media companies and content owners to grow their libraries and generate new revenue streams through video syndication

BOSTON, May 16, 2016 -Brightcove Inc.(NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced today at Brightcove's PLAY 2016the launch of a content marketplace powered by Vemba Inc., a next generation video distribution and content discovery platform for premium publishers. The Vemba marketplace tightly integrates with Brightcove’s Video Cloud, expanding content libraries and creating new revenue streams for media companies. The marketplace will be available to select media customers as part of Brightcove’s Video Cloud later this quarter.

Increasing Premium Video Ad Inventory

With the scarcity of premium video inventory in today’s market, Brightcove’s media customers seek access to additional video content for their own properties as well as the opportunity to generate additional revenue from their content through distribution and syndication. Vemba provides a premium video marketplace and distribution platform which enables content owners to efficiently and transparently monetize video across all platforms with complete control over rights, economics and branding. Brightcove's enterprise media customers will have direct access to the Vemba content marketplace functionality from within Video Cloud.

Technical and Business Flexibility

Customers can use and customize Brightcove’s industry’s leading HTML5-first player and playlist functionality, while taking advantage of the Vemba content marketplace and distribution platform. The Vemba platform offers tremendous flexibility for Brightcove customers in terms of technical workflows and business models.

● Video content can be syndicated as a player, as a feed, or as a file

● Players can be syndicated with or without the content owner’s ad tags or monetization sources

● Content owners can leverage the Vemba platform to manage their direct syndication deals with other publishers, or make their content available on the public exchange with defined rights, restrictions and economics

● Supported business models include:

○ Revenue share

○ Licensed content fee

○ Flat CPM paid to the content owner for video views

○ Flat CPM paid to the distributing property for ad views

● The content marketplace offers robust real time analytics to both the content owner and distributing party

Any content ingested and managed within Video Cloud can be made available privately or in the public marketplace. Brightcove customers can augment their libraries with video from leading media companies.

Supporting Quotes:

"Tribune is proud to be leveraging the combined Vemba and Brightcove Video Cloud solution to help manage our video syndication. The integration of Vemba’s marketplace into Video Cloud enables us to grow our business with unparalleled efficiency." - Clayton Thomson, VP Product Management & Technology, Tribune Content Agency

About Vemba

Vemba is a next generation video platform for premium publishers. The platform facilitates the distribution, discovery and monetization of video content with full control and transparency. With offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto. Vemba is powering video distribution for the world’s leading media companies. To learn more, visit www.vemba.com.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has nearly 5,000 customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

