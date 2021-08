Leading Technology, Distribution and Solution Providers Join Brightcove Alliance

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., December 8, 2008-Brightcove Inc. today announced the formation of the Brightcove Alliance, a global ecosystem of leading technology and distribution partners who have integrated with the Brightcove online video platform, as well as solution providers building customer websites and video applications using Brightcove. Through the Brightcove Alliance, organizations worldwide have access to a broad range of expert partners, pre-integrated technologies and services to support online video initiatives of any size and scope in every market.

"Video is pervasive on the Web and website producers and operators are faced with an increasingly complex set of requirements and challenges to operate successful online video initiatives," said Jeremy Allaire, Brightcove chairman and chief executive officer. "Our fast-growing network of Brightcove Alliance partners extends the possibilities of online video for organizations regardless of their size or market. The Brightcove Alliance helps our customers grow their businesses and expand the role of online video on the Web, while empowering our partners to create new innovations in online video."

Brightcove has attracted a wide range of partners that wish to provide solutions to the hundreds of major media companies and marketers that publish their video through the Brightcove platform. With the launch of Brightcove 3 in October 2008, the company released a rich set of open APIs that partners can use to integrate with and build solutions on top of the Brightcove platform.

The Brightcove Alliance launches with more than 90 partners, spanning a variety of online video needs, including creative and interactive design, advertising networks and server technologies, delivery and distribution, analytics and audience measurement, social media and community building. Through the Alliance, partners have access to training, support, technology and co-marketing opportunities for reaching the Brightcove customer base.

In early 2009, Brightcove will introduce training and certification programs for partners as well as channel reseller opportunities. For more information on the Brightcove Alliance partner program please visit http://www.brightcove.com/partners.

Alliance Partner Support

"Video is a central focus for any brand with a serious presence on the Web. The Brightcove Alliance enables us to easily bundle online video capabilities into our agency services and free up interactive resources to focus on creative execution instead of software development and maintenance."

Rob Davis, leader of the interactive video practice at OgilvyInteractive

"24/7 Real Media's Open AdStream seamlessly integrates with Brightcove, allowing our publishers to simply traffic video campaigns. Our clients benefit tremendously from our strong partnership with Brightcove by allowing them to monetize their video content in the most productive, efficient way. In working with Brightcove we are empowering media companies to operate a more successful online video business by pulling together all of the necessary pieces to the puzzle - a proven platform in Brightcove and a market leading ad serving technology in Open AdStream."

Nicolle Pangis, vice president, product management, global media and technology, 24/7 Real Media

"Brightcove's open platform and partner program provide exciting new opportunities to accelerate innovation and boost efficiencies for online video campaigns. We're looking forward to having VivaKi become a part of the Brightcove Alliance and expanding the success we've already had with Brightcove at Denuo to other Publicis Groupe agencies."

Tim Hanlon, executive vice president and managing director of Publicis Groupe's VivaKi Ventures and advisor to Brightcove

"Nielsen's VideoCensus provides deep online video measurement and independent accounting of key audience metrics that are critically important to any news or entertainment brand with an online advertising business. The integration of our measurement service with Brightcove's platform will provide mutual customers with a turn-key opportunity to gauge audience size, demographics and other important indicators associated with their online video programming."

Charley Shoemaker, director, product management, Nielsen Online

"Platform-A and ADTECH's integration with Brightcove provides publishers with new ways to enhance productivity by streamlining their online video operations, which in turn helps to drive business growth. Platform-A's goal is to be a one-stop shop for online advertising, so the Brightcove Alliance will help us to bring more features to media owners and more premium content to advertisers looking to deepen their engagement with audiences, both of which are crucial in today's economic climate. For Brightcove publishers, ADTECH provides powerful ad serving solutions for the monetization of their video content."

Dirk Freytag, CEO, ADTECH

Brightcove Platform Customer Support

"As part of our mission to satisfy curiosity across all platforms, Discovery has created a compelling online video experience supported by Brightcove technology. As we continue to expand and enhance our video offerings, we look forward to leveraging new opportunities and partnerships through the Brightcove Alliance."

Kevin Loftis, senior vice president, interactive technology, Discovery Communications

"Brightcove has allowed FUEL TV to develop our online video offering in ways we could not have accomplished on our own and easily connect with third-party technologies to grow our online audience. We applaud its successes to date and look forward to future innovations to help us further build our online video product and advance our video distribution strategy."

Gene Pao, FOXs FUEL TV vice president of new media and international development

"TheStreet.com has built a successful online video business with the Brightcove platform. Now, through Alliance partners like Metacafe and Clearspring, we can use the same platform to easily distribute video through a popular portal and across social networks. We're excited about the possibilities offered by Brightcove's network of partners and the opportunities to grow our business."

Bill McCandless, general manager, multimedia, for TheStreet.com

"We continue to see value from the Brightcove platform in helping us build community and drive traffic not only to Channel Sun, but also to www.sun.com and other Sun Web properties. We've also been able to rapidly plug in commenting and rating features from best-of-breed technology providers like JS-Kit to further engage our online audience without having to build the features from scratch."

Karen Galatis, senior director of integrated marketing, Sun Microsystems

"Tremor's ad network and Acudeo platform adds value to our Brightcove online video operations, helping us maximize ad delivery opportunities. Our ability to leverage Brightcove's network of partners like Tremor is crucial as we continue to expand our online video operations."

David Katz, executive director, digital media, Starz Media

"Red Star 18's use of the Brightcove platform has enabled us to seamlessly integrate streaming video into our entertainment, editorial and Web exclusive site sections. Our initial phase has been very successful in delivering video, and we look forward to further expanding the reach of our Brightcove-powered video by leveraging third party content partnerships and developing additional video channels."

Paul FitzGerald, account director at Air Canada

Companies participating in Brightcove Alliance launch include:

Advertising and Monetization

24/7 Real Media

Ad Delivery Solutions

Adap.tv

ADTECH

Asterpix

BrightRoll

CheckM8

DoubleClick*

evenhere

Eyeblaster

FreeWheel

Google Adsense for Video

HIRO-Media

InSkin Media

JD Project

LiveRail

Panache

Platform-A

ScanScout

Smart AdServer

Smartclip

SpotRails

SpotXchange

Tremor Media

Utarget.FOX

YuMe



Distribution

AnySource Media

AOL Video

Bebo

Glam Media

Metacafe

Preview Networks

TubeMogul

Veoh Networks Mobile

AtomiZ

Azuki Systems

Nellymoser

Transpera

vtap

Yospace



Reporting and Analytics

GlanceGuide

Nedstat

Nielsen Online

Omniture

Quantcast

Snoobi

TubeMogul

Visible Measures



Search and Discovery

Blinkx

Cooliris

EveryZing

Lingospot

Loomia

Taboola

Vibrant Media



Social Media

Automattic Inc.

Clearspring

Gigya

IntenseDebate

iWidgets

JS-Kit

Meebo

Pluck

Six Apart

Slide

Sprout Viewer Experience

Audible Magic

dotSUB

Limelight Networks

PLYmedia

Quova



Solution Partners

Adjust Your Set

Best Before Media

Blonde

Cantos

Code and Theory

Cynergy

HubSales

IDINI Consulting Group

Maverick Television

Method

myvideorights.com

NBTV Studios

Oasis Technology Partners

OgilvyInteractive

Red Star 18

Schematic

Serranetga

Simply Media

Slamcore

StoryWorks Media

StudioNow

Thinkdigital

Twin Technologies

VivaKi

xif

* DoubleClick is a trademark of Google Inc.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is an online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

