Brightcove Enhances Oracle Marketing Cloud Integration to Simplify Accessibility of Video Analytics and Increase Video Marketing Effectiveness

New functionality provides marketers with heightened insight into the impact of their video marketing programs

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 1, 2015 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced an enhanced integration with Oracle Eloqua (NASDAQ: ORCL), one of the industry's leading marketing automation platforms, to significantly simplify the accessibility of video marketing analytics and augment video marketing effectiveness. Built upon the initial integration that was announced last year, the new functionality provides marketers with heightened insight into the impact of their video marketing programs. The enhanced integration will be included as a module directly in the Brightcove Video Marketing Suite user interface (UI), taking just clicks to authenticate and set up by any marketer or non-technical user.

Beyond the simple usability, the enhancements enable every Brightcove Player to include Eloqua tracking, which allows marketers to capture viewer insight wherever they distribute that player; whether that’s on their own website, landing pages or third party sites. Data, such as percentage watched and name of video watched, then flows back to provide enhanced reporting for lead scoring, sales and marketing follow-up and content nurturing programs.

“We are excited to continue to bring customers the best in marketing automation and video technology through the new enhancements to our Oracle Eloqua partnership,” said Linda Crowe, Vice President of Digital Marketing Solutions at Brightcove. “The new functionality will empower customers with optimal insight into their video content.”

Additionally, Brightcove is integrating with Oracle App Cloud partner, SnapApp, a platform that enables marketers to easily create, publish, promote, and measure interactive content, to bring the power of interactive content into video experiences. The integration allows marketers to weave interactive experiences like assessments, calculators, quizzes, polls, surveys, and contests into their video content. That data, along with video metrics from Brightcove, flows seamlessly into Eloqua for better lead scoring, persona identification, nurturing and personalized follow up. This technology solution allows customers, like Symantec Corporation, to use implicit data from the video views with explicit information from the survey in lead scoring, lead escalation and marketing programs.

“Video is a powerful form of communication that can now take a lean back experience and make it a truly engaging one,” said Greg Posten, Director, Content Strategy and Storytelling at Symantec. “Utilizing video to engage and educate viewers and, now, at the same time getting prospect insight via survey data, provides us with the most comprehensive view of who our prospects are and the kind of content they want.”

Brightcove will be demonstrating the enhanced Oracle Eloqua integration and SnapApp integration at the 2015 Oracle Modern Marketing Experience Show at booth #111. To arrange a demonstration or schedule a meeting, please email wyoung@brightcove.com. Additionally, Brightcove Vice President of Digital Marketing Solutions, Linda Crowe, will present during the networking lunch on the “Secrets of Real Life Video Heroes,” on April 1 at 11:15 a.m. PT.

