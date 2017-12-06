Brightcove Delivers Video Content on Navy Federal Credit Union’s Website

BOSTON, December 6, 2017 - Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced today that Navy Federal Credit Union has selected Brightcove to provide the video solution to deliver video on its website. Brightcove’s video player and Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) connector will allow the credit union to integrate video with Adobe’s content management platform.

“In today’s market, every business has an opportunity to create delightful and engaging digital experiences with visuals,” Andrew Feinberg, CEO, Brightcove, said. “Video is a highly personal form of communication and vital to the success of any digital strategy.”

The credit union focuses heavily on experience across all of its channels. Video will serve as an enhancement to its online platform, fostering engagement with its members.

“We help our customers use video to move their business in meaningful ways, whether that’s in broadcasting or publishing, marketing, or enterprise communications,” Feinberg said. “We are pleased to be working with Navy Federal to enable it to incorporate video into its digital experience.”

In addition to managing and delivering video content, Brightcove provides viewership analysis to measure video performance. Metrics generated through analytics will allow Navy Federal to fine tune its content to best serve its members.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

Press Contact

Phil LeClare

Brightcove

(617) 674-6510

press@brightcove.com

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.