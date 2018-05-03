Brightcove Appoints Robert Noreck CFO

BOSTON, MA (May 3, 2018) – Brightcove Inc. (Nasdaq: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced the appointment of Robert Noreck as EVP & Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Noreck will succeed Kevin Rhodes, who has served as Brightcove’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer since 2014 and is leaving the company for a new opportunity. Mr. Noreck currently serves as Senior Vice President of Finance and Sales Operations and has more than six years experience with the company.

“On behalf of Brightcove and its Board of Directors, we are pleased to have Rob assuming the position of CFO. I am confident that Rob’s deep experience with the company, obsession with customer success, and strong understanding of our finances, operations and strategic direction make him the natural choice for CFO,” said Jeff Ray, Brightcove’s Chief Executive Officer. “We would also like to thank Kevin for his hard work and leadership over the last four years. He leaves the company in a strong position to deliver on its financial objectives as we move forward. We wish him the best in the next phase of his career.”

Mr. Noreck joined Brightcove in 2011 as Director of Financial Planning and Analysis, followed by a promotion to Vice President of Finance in 2013. After spending a brief period of time away from the company in 2016 and early 2017, Mr. Noreck returned to Brightcove last July as Senior Vice President of Finance and Sales Operations. Prior to joining Brightcove, Mr. Noreck held positions at other Boston-based companies such as Fidelity Investments, BostonCoach, and City Year. He received his BS degree with a concentration in Finance from Binghamton University and holds an MBA from the F.W. Olin School of Business at Babson College.

“I am excited to be assuming the role of CFO of Brightcove,” said Robert Noreck, Chief Financial Officer. “I am confident in our ability to execute against our strategic and financial goals, and look forward to working alongside Jeff and the leadership team to lead the company through its next phase of growth.”

About Brightcove

Forward-Looking Statements

