Brightcove Announces Industry’s First End-to-End Social Video Management And Distribution Solution

BOSTON, November 15, 2016 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced the release of Brightcove Social, the first video solution that enables organizations to manage their video presence across social networks from a single interface. Brightcove empowers marketers, enterprises, and media organizations to maximize the tremendous potential of social video. It does this by enabling teams to edit, publish and track their videos in the native playback environments of Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter --as well as their own websites-- from Video Cloud, Brightcove’s complete video platform.

Eighty percent of consumers say social video is the best way to get to know a brand on digital channels, according to a new Brightcove study. While content owners have recognized the tremendous power of video on social networks to increase reach and engagement, they are finding that distributing video on these platforms can be inefficient and time consuming. Brightcove Social streamlines the publishing workflow and aggregates analytics for social video to maximize publishing efficiency and social video return on investment.

“For marketers, enterprises, and media organizations using social platforms today, it’s the wild, wild west,” said David Mendels, CEO, Brightcove. “Each platform has different requirements, best practices, and ecosystems that makes the process for distributing and analyzing video over multiple platforms complicated. Brightcove Social is the first solution that simplifies the process by putting all the tools to edit, distribute, and analyze the performance of native social video in one place. The opportunity in this space is immense and Brightcove has made helping our customers take advantage of social video a top priority.”

Marketers: Increase Brand Awareness, Expand Reach, Drive Purchases

Social video offers a huge opportunity for marketers. According to the Brightcove study:

Three out of four consumers acknowledge the connection between watching video on social networks and their purchasing decision-making process

75 percent of consumers said that social video influenced their purchasing decisions

Nearly 50 percent of consumers responded that they have made a purchase after watching a video on social media

Many brand, content, and social marketers are already using video in social media channels to engage audiences across all stages of the customer lifecycle. Brightcove Social saves them time by providing easy to use tools and simple workflows to create, publish, and track social video that plays natively on each platform. It also improves the impact of social video by making it easy to optimize the viewing experience and branding for each social channel and analyze the reach and impact of videos in one place.

Publishers and Broadcasters: Increase Viewership, Promote Programming, Accelerate Revenue

Media companies have flocked to social networks in order to stay in front of their audiences and as an opportunity to increase viewership. Brightcove Social helps media organizations increase their audience engagement via social video, better understand what content resonates with their viewers and accordingly optimize their revenues. In addition to simplifying and automating the publishing of video to social channels, media organizations can use Brightcove Social to apply content rights and track viewing metrics.

“On one hand, media organizations are struggling to make money. On the other, executing on cross-platform social strategy is too complicated because of the distinct workflows and best practices for each platform,” Anil Jain, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Media, Brightcove said. “Brightcove Social allows media organizations to increase revenue through increased viewership and create more stickiness with their audiences regardless of where they consume content. In the past, they have not had the tools to do this effectively.”

Core functionality

Publish video to native players on social channels. Leverage the advantages each platform gives to native video content by easily selecting videos and adding metadata to publish natively to Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Leverage the advantages each platform gives to native video content by easily selecting videos and adding metadata to publish natively to Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Gain deep insight through social video analytics. View and compare video analytics for Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, as well as other web properties, to understand video performance. Capture feedback such as likes, comments, and shares to better understand viewer preferences.

View and compare video analytics for Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, as well as other web properties, to understand video performance. Capture feedback such as likes, comments, and shares to better understand viewer preferences. Streamline and optimize content tailored for each social network. Quickly and easily optimize content for the different needs of each social network by clipping and editing video content.

Quickly and easily optimize content for the different needs of each social network by clipping and editing video content. Improve time to site by automated sync rules. Set up sync rules to automatically publish video content with designated metadata tags, streamlining time to site.

Brightcove Video Cloud is the backbone of the solution with industry leading ingestion, transcoding, metadata management and the world's highest performance video player and SDKs.

Customer Testimonials:

“In a world where the content “sweet spot” is constantly shifting, and video is the new king of content, Brightcove Social helps me and my team keep our focus. By simplifying the where and when of video content, it lets me concentrate on the how and why.”- Lawrence Neves, Senior Operations Manager, B&H Photo

"On a given day I might be sharing videos to any one of six different social accounts. It's saved me a lot of time to manage this via Brightcove Social instead of having to upload and enter metadata individually on several different sites. We can have a unified message across multiple platforms, or customize our posts for each site. I can accomplish in a few seconds what otherwise might have taken five to ten minutes. Especially with tight news deadlines, any time we can save is a huge asset." Peter Huoppi, Director of Multimedia, The Day Publishing Co.

"As a Brightcove customer, we quickly realized the tremendous value Brightcove Social would bring to our day-to-day social media operations. It's a tremendous time saver. Before Brightcove Social, we were updating to each of our social channels on an ad hoc basis. Our social team is saving a couple of hours a day by automating all of our social video through the platform." - Jessica Koplos, Director of Electronic Media, San Francisco Opera

Supporting resources:

Brightcove on social media:

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for delivering and monetizing video across connected devices. The company offers a full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, distributing, measuring and monetizing video across devices. Brightcove has thousands of customers in over 70 countries that rely on the company’s cloud solutions to successfully publish high-quality video experiences to audiences everywhere. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

North America:

Morgan Witte

WE Communications for Brightcove

(512) 527-7025

mwitte@we-worldwide.com

Europe:

Rebecca Lake

WE Communications for Brightcove

+44 (0)207 632 3856

rlake@we-worldwide.com