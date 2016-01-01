Brightcove Announces Date of First Quarter 2014 Conference Call and Webcast

BOSTON, Mass. (April 15, 2014) – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced it will report its first quarter results for the fiscal period ended March 31, 2014, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, April 30, 2014.

In conjunction with this announcement, Brightcove will host a conference call on April 30, 2014, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at the “Investors” page of the Company’s website, http://investor.brightcove.com. To access the call, dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 877-870-5176 (domestic) or 858-384-5517 (international). The replay conference ID is 13579779. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investor.brightcove.com.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, offers a family of products that revolutionize the way organizations deliver video experiences. The company's products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider and Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service. Brightcove has more than 6,300 customers in over 70 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate video experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

