Brightcove Again Named A Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management

Brightcove was positioned the highest on the ability to execute axis; the second time following the previous report

BOSTON, November 30, 2018 - Brightcove, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, is again named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management. Brightcove has been positioned the highest on the ability to execute axis within the entire Magic Quadrant.

Brightcove serves enterprise video needs, enabling organizations to use video broadly throughout their operations. Brightcove’s Enterprise Video Suite addresses the core needs of internal video use-cases by combining essential security features, network optimization, internal viewer tracking and analytics, templates to create a variety of video experiences, and eCDN capabilities into one feature-rich video platform. Enterprise Video Suite can be deployed enterprise-wide from employee communications to training, support and knowledge management, allowing organizations to save money, simplify their operations, and improve the impact of all their digital communications through a single online video solution.

“Brightcove prides itself on being a customer-centric business, and we want to make it easy for all enterprises to succeed at every stage of their video journey,” said Jeff Ray, chief executive officer, Brightcove. “We understand the video communication needs of enterprises today, from ramping up a video strategy to scaling globally, and it’s our job as a market leader to fulfill evolving business demands and deliver tremendous value to our customers. We’re proud to give our customers the tools they need to accomplish their enterprise-wide communication goals by bringing employees in different offices together, and look forward to seeing more enterprises leverage the power of video.”

A complimentary copy of the full Gartner report can be downloaded here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

