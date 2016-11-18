The Boston Globe Names Brightcove a Top Place to Work for 2016

BOSTON, November 18, 2016 – Brightcove, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading provider of cloud services for video, has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the ninth annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work 2016 issue will be published online at BostonGlobe.com/topplaces on the night of November 17 and in The Boston Globe Magazine on November 20.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them the best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

Founded in 2004, Brightcove’s market-leading technology powers the video offerings for thousands of media organizations and brands around the world. To learn more about careers at Brightcove, please visit: https://www.brightcove.com/en/company/careers.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by The Boston Globe as one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts,” said David Mendels, CEO, Brightcove. “Creating a collaborative environment that people aspire to be a part of and one that fosters innovation, loyalty - and yes, fun - is something we have invested in since our founding. We hire people who are smart, nice, and get things done - and our culture reflects that. We are thrilled to be recognized for this by the Boston business community.”

"In today's tight job market, competition for the best workers is intense," said Larry Edelman, the Globe's business editor. "Our winning companies know that creating a motivating and supportive environment is key to finding and keeping talent."

The rankings in the Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by WorkplaceDynamics, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from nearly 70,500 individuals at 366 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they’re at it.

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and photo galleries. All can be found at www.bostonglobe.com/topplaces. Readers can follow the news on Twitter at #workboston.

