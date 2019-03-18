Billy O’Riordan Joins Brightcove as Senior Vice President, International Sales

BOSTON – March 18, 2019 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced the appointment of Billy O’Riordan as Senior Vice President, International Sales. Based in London, O’Riordan will lead the sales organizations in Australia, Southeast Asia, and EMEA, reporting to the Chief Revenue Officer.

“Billy is a sales veteran with a proven track record of driving growth and modernizing sales operations around the globe. With his experience and leadership, we are confident that he will immediately drive value within the organization,” said Rick Hanson, Chief Revenue Officer, Brightcove. “Billy’s track record of successful sales leadership will provide the Brightcove international sales team with the clarity, consistency, and alignment needed to achieve faster, more consistent growth globally.”

“Brightcove is the unequivocal leader in online video and there is no company better positioned to help customers realize the effectiveness of video,” said O’Riordan. “I’m thrilled to join the Brightcove international sales team and embrace the challenge of expanding our global footprint while helping the company achieve breakout growth. I look forward to working with our customers around the world to deliver truly unique video experiences to help their businesses succeed.”

About Billy O’Riordan

O’Riordan joins Brightcove from CA Technologies where he was the General Manager of Global Services running a $300M operation with teams based in 80 countries. In this role, he led the company’s services transformation activities, developed a new go to market model including the build-out of a dedicated sales team, and modernized the operation to focus 100% on SAAS.

Prior to CA Technologies, O’Riordan was the Senior Vice President, Global Services at AppDynamics, a provider of market leading application performance management software. He was part of the management team that sold the unicorn startup to Cisco Systems for $3.7B in 2017. Billy has held multiple regional and global sales leadership roles in large IT companies including BMC Software, Sun MicroSystems, and IBM. He brings significant international experience to the business having lived and worked in the United States, Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong along with the understanding of how to drive growth and business transition across distributed physical teams and customers.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit www.brightcove.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

ICR for Brightcove

Brian Denyeau, 646-277-1251

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

or

Media:

Meredith Duhaime

Brightcove

mduhaime@brightcove.com