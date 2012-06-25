Akamai’s Paul Sagan to Present Keynote at Brightcove PLAY 2012

Akamai President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Sagan, will present during the opening keynote session at Brightcove PLAY 2012, Brightcove’s annual global customer conference. A broadband and digital media industry pioneer, Sagan has helped build Akamai into the leading cloud platform for helping enterprises provide secure, high-performing user experiences on any device, anywhere. Prior to Akamai, Sagan was president and editor of new media at Time Inc., and previously founded Road Runner, the world’s first broadband cable modem service. He was appointed by President Obama to serve on the President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee, and is also a three-time Emmy Award winner for broadcast journalism. *WHERE: Brightcove PLAY 2012, InterContinental Boston Hotel, Boston, Massachusetts *WHEN: June 25 - 27, 2012 *REGISTER: Registration for the Brightcove PLAY 2012 global customer conference is now open at http://play.brightcove.com. A discounted early bird registration rate is available through May 15, providing a $500 savings off of the full conference fee. *COMMUNITY: For regular updates on speakers, session topics, and to connect to the Brightcove PLAY community, follow @BrightcovePLAY on Twitter, “like” Brightcove PLAY on Facebook, and RSVP on LinkedIn.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, provides a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Brightcove Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform, and Brightcove App Cloud, a pioneering content app platform. More than 4,200 customers in over 50 countries rely on Video Cloud to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

Press Contacts

North America

Erika Shaffer

SutherlandGold Group for Brightcove

206-972-5514

erika@sutherlandgold.com

Europe

Sheena Riviera

AxiCom for Brightcove

+44 20 8392 4064

sheena.riviera@axicom.com

This press release may include forward-looking statements regarding anticipated objectives, growth and/or expected product and service developments or enhancements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the following words (among others): "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "plan," "should" or "anticipates," or comparable words and their negatives. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-176444), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 16, 2012. Brightcove assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of changing circumstances or otherwise, and such statements are current only as of the date they are made.