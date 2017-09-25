Advertising Week Selects Brightcove to Live Stream The World’s Premier Event for Advertisers and Marketers

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, announced today that it is the live streaming partner for Advertising Week’s upcoming New York Conference. Sessions will be spread out across 10 different stages at various venues throughout New York City and will be available to online viewers during the conference through the Brightcove platform. Viewers can watch the live stream here.

The conference, taking place September 25-29, brings together leaders from advertising, marketing, media, and related creative industries to share insights, best practices, and discuss the many issues, challenges, and opportunities facing the industry. Advertising Week will be using the Live Module to stream sessions on brand innovation, creative storytelling, evolution of video, future of media, leadership and culture, MarTech, media and entertainment, native ads, virtual and augmented reality, among others. Additionally, Advertising Week will make the sessions available on demand for catch up viewing utilizing a Brightcove Gallery on its site.

“Advertising Week is the nexus of a vibrant and innovative industry and while thousands of people are in NYC this week, not everyone can make the trip or attend every session,” Lance Pillersdorf, Co-Founder, Advertising Week, said. “We’re excited to leverage the best-in-class live streaming capabilities that Brightcove brings as well as technical expertise to seamlessly deliver our content to viewers on mobile and desktop devices. Through our partnership, we are not only able to make over 400 hours of content available in real time but also in a catch-up Gallery to engage with our industry the greatest degree possible.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Advertising Week to host the livestream of the content sessions during its NYC Conference this week,” Anil Jain, executive vice president and general manager, Media, Brightcove, said. “We are always looking for ways to help our customers expand their audience and reach. Broadcasting Advertising Week’s content sessions allows the extended media industry to attend virtually in real time, and the on-demand Gallery is a simple and elegant way that anyone can catch up on the sessions he or she missed.”

In addition to live streaming rights, Brightcove’s Chief Technology Officer of Media Solutions, Albert Lai, will be participating in a panel on Thursday, September 28, at 2:15 on the Target Media Network Stage at Playstation. The panel, “Streaming is the New Black” will discuss the new world of video and how streaming services are changing the game for advertisers and viewers alike. Other panelists include representatives from Business Insider, Google Play, Twitch TV, AmpLive, and Oath. For the full calendar of sessions, please visit newyork.advertisingweek.com/calendar

