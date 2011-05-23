Adobe’s Ben Forta to Present Keynote Session at Brightcove PLAY 2011

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 17, 2011—

Adobe’s Director of Platform Evangelism, Ben Forta, will present during the opening keynote session at Brightcove PLAY 2011, Brightcove’s first annual global customer conference. At Adobe, Forta leads a team of evangelists responsible for driving adoption of Adobe developer tools and platform technologies. Forta speaks at events with audiences of hundreds of thousands of developers each year and is author of several best-selling technical education books with over half a million copies in print in over a dozen languages. Forta held similar roles for Allaire Corporation and later for Macromedia prior to its acquisition by Adobe. WHERE: Brightcove PLAY 2011, Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center, Boston, Massachusetts

Brightcove PLAY 2011, Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center, Boston, Massachusetts WHEN: May 23 – 25, 2011

May 23 – 25, 2011

Registration for the Brightcove PLAY 2011 global customer conference is now open at http://www.brightcove.com/play2011.

About Brightcove PLAY

Brightcove PLAY 2011 will convene hundreds of media companies, marketers, and developers from around the world for three action-packed days of hands-on learning, in-depth strategy sessions, next-generation product demos, all-star keynotes, and networking. The event will feature six keynote presentations and more than 30 expert-lead breakout sessions for business decision makers and strategists, day-to-day users and non-technical programmers, advertising operations professionals and application developers.

About Brightcove

Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform. Media companies, businesses and organizations worldwide use Brightcove to publish and distribute video on the Web. Founded in 2004, Brightcove has offices across North America, Europe and Asia and customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

