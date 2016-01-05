AccuWeather Accelerates Digital Growth and Audience Engagement with Online Video Wall Powered by Brightcove

LAS VEGAS, January 5, 2016 - Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced that AccuWeather, the global leader in weather information and digital media, achieved breakthrough growth in online video views with their recently expanded online destination, the AccuWeather.com Video Wall. AccuWeather reported that the video-centric site feature, powered by Brightcove Video Cloud and developed with Brightcove Gallery, grew video views more than 300% in 2015 over the prior year as consumers worldwide accessed AccuWeather’s video content to watch breaking updates, local forecasts, on-the-scene coverage, and user-generated content (UGC).

Creating the Video Wall Experience

To deliver critical weather information through online video, AccuWeather relies on Brightcove cloud video services to reach their global audience. AccuWeather recently enhanced their online video experience with their Video Wall initiative to make their deep library of high-demand weather videos easier to search, view, and share. The result, the new Video Wall, was built with Brightcove Gallery. The Video Wall consolidates weather footage, regional reports, viral videos, and UGC, and groups them by categories including top trending videos, weather news, storm chaser footage, extreme weather updates, and weather and health.

Working together, AccuWeather and Brightcove were able to create and launch the Video Wall in only a few weeks. The design also included integration with Google Analytics, Twitter, and Facebook which enables AccuWeather to track key data trends, and gain insight into video viewing preferences and audience behavior.

Partnering for Superior Accuracy and Results

As a result of the Video Wall initiative and improved user experience, AccuWeather saw online video views grow over 300% year-over-year with users viewing as much as 15 years of content in a single month. This ability of Brightcove Video Cloud to scale to meet heavy video stream demand, often correlating with breaking weather conditions, was a key requirement in AccuWeather’s choice of a technology partner.

Using the Brightcove platform, AccuWeather also provides audiences with a seamless cross-device viewing experience through AccuWeather’s award-winning iOS and Android apps. Together, Brightcove Video Cloud and Brightcove Gallery provide AccuWeather with the sophisticated tools and high-performance video solutions to make their immersive weather videos available to millions of online viewers worldwide.

Supporting quote:

“Consumers worldwide turn to AccuWeather as the world’s most trusted weather source - and as a digital leader, it is a top priority for us to convey breaking weather updates and trending content effectively with video across devices and platforms. Brightcove is a critical technology partner to help us realize our vision to personalize the weather so people can improve their lives. We selected Brightcove - and continue to expand our relationship with them - because of their advanced technology and the people who help us deliver on our brand promise of Superior Accuracy™ and reliability.” - Trish Mikita, Vice President of Digital Media Strategy, AccuWeather

