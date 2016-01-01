2013 Brightcove Innovation Award Winners Announced at PLAY 2013 Global Customer Conference

BOSTON, May 15, 2013 – Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, today announced the winners of the company’s 2013 Innovation Awards, recognizing some of the most innovative, best-in-class digital media initiatives and campaigns across a number of industries and use cases.

Awards were presented in nine categories this morning at Brightcove’s PLAY 2013 global customer conference. Categories included: Best Agency Campaign, Best Connected TV App, Best Customized Player, Best Live Video Event, Best Mobile Video App, Best Mobile Web Video, Best Monetization Strategy, Best Premium Video Initiative, and Best Video Marketing Initiative.

The full list of winners of the 2013 Brightcove Innovation Awards is as follows:

Best Agency Campaign : Bank of America and Starcom MediaVest Group

: Bank of America and Starcom MediaVest Group Best Connected TV App : GaiamTV.com Roku App

: GaiamTV.com Roku App Best Customized Player : JOYUS

: JOYUS Best Live Video Event : V8 Supercars - Clipsal 500

: V8 Supercars - Clipsal 500 Best Mobile Video App : Rovio Angry Birds Toons

: Rovio Angry Birds Toons Best Mobile Web Video : Weather.com

: Weather.com Best Monetization Strategy : Recruit

: Recruit Best Premium Video Initiative : NineMSN Catch-up TV

: NineMSN Catch-up TV Best Video Marketing Initiative: Boeing Innovation Series

"Brightcove is thrilled to count thousands of fantastic organizations of all sizes and from all different parts of the world as customers and partners," said David Mendels, Brightcove chief executive officer. "The Innovation Awards give us the opportunity to shine a light on a small group of some of the most innovative, cutting-edge organizations. This year’s winners and finalists embody some of the most exciting applications of our products and services to deliver compelling digital media experiences to audiences on every screen."

The full list of finalists for the 2013 Brightcove Innovation Awards is as follows:

Best Agency Campaign : Bank of America and Starcom Media Vest Group; Toshiba Digital Frontiers for Toshiba; Sapient for NASCAR

: Bank of America and Starcom Media Vest Group; Toshiba Digital Frontiers for Toshiba; Sapient for NASCAR Best Connected TV App : Samsung Electronics (via SBS Sports); GaiamTV.com Roku App; Smithsonian Channel; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for Roku; Maxim Magazine Xbox app

: Samsung Electronics (via SBS Sports); GaiamTV.com Roku App; Smithsonian Channel; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for Roku; Maxim Magazine Xbox app Best Customized Player : Liz Earle Beauty Co.; CareNet; JOYUS; Red Bull

: Liz Earle Beauty Co.; CareNet; JOYUS; Red Bull Best Live Video Event : HUGO BOSS, Bass Anglers Sportsman Society; V8 Supercars - Clipsal 500

: HUGO BOSS, Bass Anglers Sportsman Society; V8 Supercars - Clipsal 500 Best Mobile Video App : Spuul; Rovio Angry Birds Toons

: Spuul; Rovio Angry Birds Toons Best Mobile Web Video : Weather.com; Gannett; Allrecipes.com

: Weather.com; Gannett; Allrecipes.com Best Monetization Strategy : AccessHollywood.com; Recruit

: AccessHollywood.com; Recruit Best Premium Video Initiative : NineMSN Catch-up TV; Sky Sports, BBC America, TVNZ

: NineMSN Catch-up TV; Sky Sports, BBC America, TVNZ Best Video Marketing Initiative: 3M Innovation Stories; Boeing Innovation Video Series; The Home Depot “How To” Series

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud content services, offers a family of products used to publish and distribute the world’s professional digital media. The company’s products include Video Cloud, the market-leading online video platform and Zencoder, a leading cloud-based media processing service and HTML5 video player technology provider. Brightcove has more than 6,300 customers in over 60 countries that rely on Brightcove cloud content services to build and operate media experiences across PCs, smartphones, tablets and connected TVs. For more information, visit http://www.brightcove.com.

