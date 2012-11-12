PUMA Drives Customer Engagement with Online Video

We’ve written at length about the role that online video plays in the content marketing ecosystem in helping brands build lasting relationships with their customers. PUMA, one of the most well known footwear and apparel brands in the world, is a great example of a marketer that understands the power of video and how it helps to increase engagement with customers.

.jpg)

PUMA produces and publishes a wide range of video content around the world to support its products but also to bring customers on a journey. While PUMA is known for its cutting-edge products, its brand really comes alive through the context that the company puts the products in and the lifestyle that the brand portrays. PUMA looks to video as an opportunity for engagement and a way to direct customers to a cadence-specific, multi-screen experience.

This strategy was put to great use at the 2012 London Olympics, where PUMA created an entire brand environment for its customers to interact with both in person and remotely through live video content, with events and content timed around PUMA-sponsored Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt, and his epic performances in the 100 and 200 meters.

We recently sat down with Jay Basnight, head of digital strategy at PUMA, to learn more about the company’s video strategy and the impact of video in driving engagement. Jay talks in detail about the importance of video and how PUMA measures success, as well as how the company uses the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform to support its video efforts around the world.

To learn more about how PUMA and other brands use Brightcove Video Cloud, visit http://go.brightcove.com/forms/puma-new-content-marketer.